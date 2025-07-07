Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2025 - JULY 7, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement361,575538.77194,806,123
June 30, 20259,732515.905.020.781
July 1, 20257,817521.964.080.186
July 2, 20255,000527.612.638.038
July 3, 20255,000526.822.634.092
July 4, 20254,000530.612.122.446
Total accumulated under the program393,124537.49211,301,666

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 526,446 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-36-2025-uk-SBB Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025 - 30JUNE-4JULY

Recommended Reading

  • June 30, 2025 07:03 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2025 - June 30, 2025 On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program
  • June 23, 2025 06:44 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2025 - June 23, 2025 On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program