COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2025 - JULY 7, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|361,575
|538.77
|194,806,123
|June 30, 2025
|9,732
|515.90
|5.020.781
|July 1, 2025
|7,817
|521.96
|4.080.186
|July 2, 2025
|5,000
|527.61
|2.638.038
|July 3, 2025
|5,000
|526.82
|2.634.092
|July 4, 2025
|4,000
|530.61
|2.122.446
|Total accumulated under the program
|393,124
|537.49
|211,301,666
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 526,446 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
