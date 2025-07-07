Ambow Unveils HybriU Knowledge Capture: Securing Organizational Knowledge for the Future

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading global provider of AI-driven education and collaboration technology, today announced the launch of HybriU Knowledge Capture, a strategic expansion of the Company’s award-winning HybriU platform—originally developed for education environments—now adapted to help enterprises preserve critical knowledge, retain proprietary institutional expertise and ensure operational continuity.

HybriU Knowledge Capture includes the HybriU AI UniBox, a portable control pad and a USB microphone. This powerful combination delivers a compact, plug-and-play system that seamlessly records and securely stores key components of corporate sessions. The system captures voice audio, electronic whiteboard content, PowerPoint presentations and collaborative discussions, whether sessions are conducted in person, remotely, or in hybrid formats. All recordings are automatically analyzed by HybriU’s AI to generate searchable summaries and key-point highlights, building a structured institutional knowledge library. Unlike standard video conferencing tools, HybriU Knowledge Capture transforms meetings, training sessions and brainstorming discussions into actionable insights and lasting organizational memory, ensuring company continuity even as teams evolve.

“HybriU Knowledge Capture addresses one of the most pressing challenges organizations face today: retaining knowledge to ensure day-to-day stability and future-proofing the organization, even as teams evolve,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow. “By transforming every meeting, training session and collaborative discussion into a permanent, accessible resource, HybriU Knowledge Capture empowers organizations. It’s far more than recording meetings; it’s about transforming daily interactions into powerful competitive advantages, while securing company knowledge that drives innovation and long-term growth."

With HybriU Knowledge Capture, information is no longer lost when roles change or teams shift. Every training session, meeting and brainstorming discussion becomes a durable and searchable part of the organization’s intellectual capital.

Key features of HybriU Knowledge Capture include:

Comprehensive Recording: Captures voice, PowerPoint presentations, whiteboard content and collaborative discussions, supporting both in-person and hybrid (remote + on-site) sessions.

Captures voice, PowerPoint presentations, whiteboard content and collaborative discussions, supporting both in-person and hybrid (remote + on-site) sessions. AI-Generated Summaries: Automatically produces clear, accurate summaries of recorded sessions for quick review and knowledge sharing.

Automatically produces clear, accurate summaries of recorded sessions for quick review and knowledge sharing. Institutional Knowledge Library: Builds a searchable, structured archive of organizational knowledge, reducing the risk of knowledge loss during staff transitions.

Builds a searchable, structured archive of organizational knowledge, reducing the risk of knowledge loss during staff transitions. Enhanced Productivity: Enables faster onboarding, more effective training and real-time knowledge transfer across organizations.

Enables faster onboarding, more effective training and real-time knowledge transfer across organizations. Real-Time Whiteboard Collaboration: Participants can scan a QR code or click a secure link to work together on a shared digital whiteboard—on-site or remotely.

Participants can scan a QR code or click a secure link to work together on a shared digital whiteboard—on-site or remotely. AI-Powered Translation: Built-in real-time translation enables seamless multilingual communication across global teams.

HybriU Knowledge Capture empowers teams to collaborate more effectively, accelerate training, and retain institutional expertise that fuels long-term innovation and strategic alignment across global operations.

Derived from Ambow's robust HybriU Conferencing ecosystem, HybriU Knowledge Capture is now available as part of Ambow’s HybriU platform suite of products. HybriU Knowledge Capture is the first in a new wave of Ambow innovations aimed at reshaping how both educational and corporate institutions preserve, share and activate knowledge. For more information, visit www.ambow.com or www.hybriU.com.

About Ambow Education



Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a global technology company pioneering AI-driven solutions for education, training and collaboration. Through its innovative HybriU platform, Ambow bridges the physical and digital worlds, empowering institutions and enterprises to redefine learning, communication and knowledge management.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

