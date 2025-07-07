ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 30-Jun-25 18,093 €679.54 €12,294,984 01-Jul-25 18,317 €671.24 €12,295,065 02-Jul-25 18,480 €665.30 €12,294,764 03-Jul-25 18,285 €672.38 €12,294,421 04-Jul-25 18,595 €661.19 €12,294,815

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

