Medela Launches The Most Advanced Wearable Breast Pump: Magic InBra™ With FluidFeel Technology™ in Canada

Toronto, Canada, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the Canadian launch of Magic InBra™, the most advanced wearable breast pump the brand has developed so far. Weighing just 200 grams (7 ounces), Magic InBra™ features an ultra-slim, anatomically optimized design based on 3D scans and ultrasound studies of lactating breasts, and includes Medela’s clinically validated 105° breast shields for improved milk output and enhanced comfort. It delivers research-based hospital performance with a pumping pattern similar to Symphony®, Medela’s flagship hospital-grade pump, setting new benchmarks for efficient, gentle milk expression in a wearable form.

Magic InBra™ also features FluidFeel Technology™, a scientific first-of-its-kind solution that closely mimics natural breastfeeding conditions through an interplay of features. This includes warm milk circulation around the nipple for a more natural feeding sensation, a gentle latch mechanism that reduces nipple movement while maintaining optimal flow, and advanced sensors that help to adjust the vacuum levels and performance. Clinical research has shown that warm temperature around the nipple can positively impact milk output2,3,4, making this technology a major breakthrough in both pumping efficiency and comfort.

“At Medela, we know every mom’s pumping journey is unique, and comfort, convenience, and performance is key to making it successful,” said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, at Medela. “The Magic InBra™ delivers all the benefits of in-bra pumping combined with the performance and output of a hospital-grade pump, so moms don’t have to compromise. It’s a major step forward, offering hospital-grade performance in a wearable, comfortable design that empowers moms to nourish their babies with confidence, wherever they are.”

With more than 60 years of research in breast physiology and infant feeding behavior, Medela’s Magic InBra™ reflects the brand’s commitment to utilizing scientific insights in its practical solutions to support and care for moms.

Key features of the Magic InBra™ include:

FluidFeel Technology™ for More Comfort & Output: Allows warm milk to circulate around the nipple during pumping – a condition shown to enhance milk expression and comfort by replicating natural breastfeeding cues. A gentle, consistent latch supports strong milk flow right from the first letdown, when output is typically highest.

Allows warm milk to circulate around the nipple during pumping – a condition shown to enhance milk expression and comfort by replicating natural breastfeeding cues. A gentle, consistent latch supports strong milk flow right from the first letdown, when output is typically highest. Hospital-Grade Performance in a Wearable Pump: Modeled after Medela’s flagship Symphony® hospital pump, Magic InBra™ delivers clinically optimized suction patterns designed for effective and gentle milk expression in a wearable design.

Modeled after Medela’s flagship Symphony® hospital pump, Magic InBra™ delivers clinically optimized suction patterns designed for effective and gentle milk expression in a wearable design. Anatomical Fit with Clinically Proven Shields: Features Medela’s clinically validated 105° breast shields to improve fit and increase milk drainage by 11.8% 5 , based on 3D breast scans and ultrasound studies. A wider contact area below the nipple tunnel helps reduce localized pressure, enhancing comfort and tissue support.

Features Medela’s clinically validated 105° breast shields to improve fit and increase milk drainage by 11.8% , based on 3D breast scans and ultrasound studies. A wider contact area below the nipple tunnel helps reduce localized pressure, enhancing comfort and tissue support. Smart Sensor Technology: Automatically helps to digest suction strength in real-time based on milk flow, helping maintain a consistent vacuum while reducing leakage and discomfort. The pump also automatically switches between stimulation and expression modes to maximize milk output.

Automatically helps to digest suction strength in real-time based on milk flow, helping maintain a consistent vacuum while reducing leakage and discomfort. The pump also automatically switches between stimulation and expression modes to maximize milk output. Lightweight, Discreet & Easy to Use: At just 200g (7 oz), Magic InBra™ is among the lightest pumps in its class, with quiet operation, a leakproof profile, and tunnel illumination for nighttime use. The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 full sessions per charge, and parts are simple to assemble and clean for daily use.

At just 200g (7 oz), Magic InBra™ is among the lightest pumps in its class, with quiet operation, a leakproof profile, and tunnel illumination for nighttime use. The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 full sessions per charge, and parts are simple to assemble and clean for daily use. App-Connected for Personalization & Support: Seamlessly integrates with the Medela Family™ Pump Control app to start, pause, and adjust settings remotely, track milk volume, and access professional support.

Starting today, the Magic InBra™ will be available across Canada through Amazon.ca, as well as select specialty retailers and baby boutiques, including West Coast Kids, Snuggle Bugz, Best Buy, and Clement at a suggested retail price of $499 CAD.

For more information on Magic InBra™ and the science behind Medela's innovations, please visit medela.com/en-ca.

Additional downloadable materials, including a factsheet, visual assets, and video content, are available via the Medela media portal.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Kent JC et al. J Hum Lact. 2011; 27(4):331–338

(3) Yiğit F et al. Breastfeed Med. 2012; 7(6):487-488

(4) Gardner H et al. Sci Rep. 2019; 9:11854

(5) Kent JC et al. Breastfeed Med. 2008; 3(1):11-19