SAIC Announces Government Risk Reduction Effort Offering for No-Fail Mission Environments with ServiceNow

RESTON, Va., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) announced a strategic collaboration with ServiceNow for a new government risk reduction effort (RRE) offering for mission operations. The new offering will integrate into SAIC’s mission labs to help U.S. armed forces, intelligence and civilian agencies shift their IT risk efforts from a reactive function to autonomous resilience and no-fail mission environments.

By leveraging the innovation of the ServiceNow AI Platform and integrating it directly into SAIC's mission labs – collaborative, hands-on environments to design, test and validate solutions against real-world mission scenarios – the two companies are delivering real-time intelligence for decision-making, issue prediction and process automation to drive a critical future of zero outages, downtime or incidents. A pillar of the partnership is enabling customers to directly work with both companies to rapidly develop, test and seamlessly deploy secure, outcome-based IT services – ensuring a faster delivery of capabilities and tools that are scalable to meet today’s demands while anticipating tomorrow’s challenges.

“Our collaboration with ServiceNow is focused on bringing commercial grade technology, including agentic AI, that unlock efficiencies to the government,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC executive vice president of Army Business Group. “By combining our mission integration approach with ServiceNow’s innovative AI platform, we’re equipping agencies with the tools they need to accelerate modernization and provide positive user experiences.”

“By working with SAIC we can deliver transformative solutions to the Army and broader defense and government community by accelerating mission success through innovation, automation and a focused effort to reduce technical debt. Together, with ServiceNow’s AI Platform for business transformation and SAIC’s defense expertise, we’re enabling a more agile, efficient and forward-looking digital future in meeting the government’s mission,” said Mark Jones, Director, Army & Mission Commands at ServiceNow.

As an Elite partner of ServiceNow, SAIC brings proven capability across multiple product lines and mission environments to deliver transformative solutions at an enterprise scale for exceptional customer success within defense, civilian and intelligence markets. SAIC currently leads the largest federal implementation of ServiceNow through its work on the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) to improve Army operations and processes through enhanced Virtual Agent capabilities and demonstrating the company’s ability to operationalize complex, enterprise-scale solutions at the highest levels of government. The company’s collaboration with ServiceNow also offers the U.S. Navy, civilian agencies and state and local governments access to cutting-edge solutions to meet their mission-critical objectives more effectively.

For more information about this collaboration and how it supports government digital transformation, visit SAIC.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

