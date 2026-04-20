SAIC Awarded New $75.2M PRISM Task Order to Advance the Naval Air Systems Command’s Mission-Critical Aviation Systems

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a new $75.2 million task order under the General Services Administration (GSA) Personnel and Readiness Infrastructure Support Management (PRISM) contract to provide critical support to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). This contract expands on SAIC’s two decades of trusted collaboration with the Navy to advance critical equipment and systems needed by our warfighters.

SAIC will leverage predictive analytics and digital engineering tools to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and enhance the operational lifespan of AAE systems, which is vital to supporting global naval contingency operations. SAIC will provide engineering and sustainment services for NAVAIR’s SE, used to manage critical aviation systems and provide any troubleshooting support in real time. Additionally, SAIC will drive the development and integration of the Navy’s ARS efforts for the MQ-25 Stingray — an unmanned platform designed to extend the operational range of carrier air wings.

“For more than 20 years, we have worked hand in hand with the Navy to deliver mission-critical solutions that are grounded in science and engineering excellence and battlefield operational success,” said Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of the Army Navy Business Group. “This task order enables us to deliver best-in-class technologies that supports naval aviation at its core – AAE and SE sustainment – while driving revolutionary advancements for the MQ-25’s refueling capabilities.”

Supplee added, “Our teams don’t just deliver; we innovate, transform, and ensure the Navy retains the operational edge required to win tomorrow’s fight. This partnership, built on trust and proven performance, positions SAIC as the unparalleled choice for ensuring mission success across the Navy and the joint force.”

The task order supports key NAVAIR program offices such as PMA-201, responsible for common AAE; PMA-260, overseeing SE sustainment; and PMA-268, advancing ARS for the MQ-25. Managed platforms include the F/A-18 Hornet, P-8A Poseidon, SH-60 Seahawk, and MQ-25 Stingray, among others.

SAIC was awarded this contract for the company’s digital engineering tools, predictive analytics expertise, and proven relationship with the Navy. Over the past two decades, SAIC has delivered critical and innovative capabilities to sustain mission readiness and operational effectiveness for key Department of War customers. By prioritizing AAE and SE, while advancing the Navy’s MQ-25 refueling program, SAIC remains a trusted partner for driving superior performance and outcomes in the dynamic defense environment.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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