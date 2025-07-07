Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 27 June 2025 57,600 583.75 33,624,037 Monday, 30 June 2025 1,200 604.32 725,184 Tuesday, 1 July 2025 1,400 597.96 837,144 Wednesday, 2 July 2025 1,400 603.03 844,242 Thursday, 3 July 2025 1,300 609.39 792,207 Friday, 4 July 2025 1,300 609.12 791,856 In the period 30 June 2025 - 4 July 2025 6,600 604.64 3,990,633 Accumulated until 4 July 2025 64,200 585.90 37,614,670 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,106,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.42% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

