Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 27 June 202557,600583.7533,624,037  
Monday, 30 June 20251,200604.32725,184  
Tuesday, 1 July 20251,400597.96837,144  
Wednesday, 2 July 20251,400603.03844,242  
Thursday, 3 July 20251,300609.39792,207  
Friday, 4 July 20251,300609.12791,856  
In the period 30 June 2025 - 4 July 20256,600604.643,990,633  
Accumulated until 4 July 202564,200585.9037,614,670  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,106,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.42% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2025-07-07 FBM25-29 SBB-w27 ENG SBB2025 Week 27

Recommended Reading