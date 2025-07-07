Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2025
On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 27 June 2025
|57,600
|583.75
|33,624,037
|Monday, 30 June 2025
|1,200
|604.32
|725,184
|Tuesday, 1 July 2025
|1,400
|597.96
|837,144
|Wednesday, 2 July 2025
|1,400
|603.03
|844,242
|Thursday, 3 July 2025
|1,300
|609.39
|792,207
|Friday, 4 July 2025
|1,300
|609.12
|791,856
|In the period 30 June 2025 - 4 July 2025
|6,600
|604.64
|3,990,633
|Accumulated until 4 July 2025
|64,200
|585.90
|37,614,670
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,106,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.42% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments