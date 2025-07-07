TRUNNANO Alloy Explosion Composite Sheet Technology Makes the Impossible Possible

LUOYANG, China, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the field of global industrial materials, metal explosion composite plates, as a high-performance composite material, are increasingly becoming the core choice of high-end industries such as petrochemicals, marine engineering, and aerospace. As an international leading supplier in this field, TRUNNANO continues to provide global customers with high-reliability and high-bonding strength metal composite plate solutions with its innovative explosion welding technology and excellent product quality.

CEO Roger Luo said: "TRUNNANO's mission is to help customers cope with engineering challenges in extreme environments and promote the advancement of global industrial technology through breakthroughs in materials science."





Titanium Aluminum Alloy Plate

TRUNNANO's metal composite plates mainly use explosion welding technology

Metal explosion composite plates are new composite materials that are firmly combined by two or more different metal materials through explosion welding technology. Compared with traditional rolling composite or surfacing processes, explosion welding can achieve metallurgical bonding between metals at the atomic level, ensuring that the interface strength is close to the performance of the parent material. This technology is particularly suitable for the composite of precious metals such as titanium, zirconium, nickel-based alloys, stainless steel and ordinary carbon steel. It not only retains the corrosion resistance and high temperature resistance of precious metals, but also greatly reduces the material cost, providing an economical and efficient solution for high-end equipment manufacturing.

TRUNNANO's explosive composite plates have reached the international advanced level in terms of bonding rate, shear strength and fatigue resistance. Its products are widely used in chemical reactors, nuclear power evaporators, shipbuilding and seawater desalination equipment, especially in strong corrosion, high pressure and high temperature conditions.

Technical challenges and innovative solutions encountered by TRUNNANO

Although metal explosive composite plates have significant advantages, they still face many technical challenges in actual production and application. With its strong R&D strength and engineering experience, TRUNNANO has successfully overcome the following key problems:

1. Control of the interface of dissimilar metals

During the explosive welding process, the differences in the physical properties of different metals (such as melting point and thermal expansion coefficient) may lead to the appearance of brittle intermetallic compounds at the bonding interface, affecting the material properties. TRUNNANO effectively suppresses the generation of harmful phases by optimizing the explosion energy distribution and dynamic collision parameters, ensuring that the interface bonding strength matches the parent material.

2. Uniformity of large-area composite plates

Traditional explosive welding technology is prone to uneven bonding in the production of large-area composite plates. TRUNNANO has developed multi-explosion point synchronous detonation technology and energy gradient control technology to achieve high consistency production of ultra-wide composite plates, meeting the manufacturing needs of large pressure vessels and storage tanks.

3. Technical bottleneck of thin-layer composites

The explosive welding of ultra-thin composite layers (such as titanium and zirconium) requires extremely high process precision, and the slightest carelessness will cause the composite layer to be damaged or not bonded. TRUNNANO innovatively adopts buffer layer design and micro-detonation control technology to successfully control the thickness of the titanium layer to less than 1.5mm, while ensuring 100% bonding rate.

4. Residual stress and deformation control

The high impact force generated by explosive welding will introduce residual stress, causing plate deformation. TRUNNANO combines numerical simulation with process optimization to develop stress release heat treatment technology, which significantly improves the dimensional stability and machining performance of composite plates.





TRUNNANO Titanium Copper Alloy Clad

TRUNNANO's technological innovation and quality control

As an industry technology leader, TRUNNANO has made a number of breakthrough optimizations in the explosive welding process. By precisely controlling the explosive detonation velocity, the spacing between the base and composite plates, and the dynamic collision angle, the company has successfully achieved the stable production of ultra-thin layer composites and large-area composite plates, solving the problems of unbonded and brittle phase generation that are prone to occur in traditional processes.

Roger Luo emphasized: "Quality is not detected, but designed. TRUNNANO has implanted the concept of zero defects since the process research and development stage, which is the key to our winning the trust of global customers."

Sustainable Development

In the context of green manufacturing becoming a global consensus, TRUNNANO actively explores environmental optimization solutions for explosive welding technology. By recycling metal scraps and developing low-energy composite processes, the company is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the production process. In addition, metal composite plates themselves are resource-saving products-by reducing the use of precious metals, the environmental pressure caused by mining and smelting is significantly reduced.

Roger Luo said: "The global industry is facing a critical period of transformation and upgrading. TRUNNANO will insist on technology-driven and explore the infinite possibilities of metal composite materials with partners."

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is an international leading supplier focusing on the R&D and production of high-performance metal explosive composite panels, committed to providing innovative and reliable industrial material solutions to global customers. The company has an advanced explosive welding technology platform and a strict quality management system, and its products are widely used in high-end fields such as energy, chemical industry, shipbuilding, and nuclear power. From raw material procurement to finished product delivery, TRUNNANO always implements the principle of lean manufacturing to ensure that each composite panel meets the most stringent industrial standards.

