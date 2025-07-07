The American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Publishes Consensus Guidelines for the Use of 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Therapy, Highlighting Strong Clinical Applications for SPR® SPRINT® PNS

CLEVELAND, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ASPN published the first clinical guidelines focused specifically on the use of 60-day PNS (SPRINT PNS), offering evidence-based best practice recommendations. It includes positive recommendations for the use of 60-day PNS in treating several impactful pain conditions. Created by a panel of multidisciplinary experts, the development of these guidelines featured a detailed review of peer-reviewed literature as the basis for comprehensive recommendations designed to provide clinicians with a complete review of 60-day PNS evidence on both efficacy and safety.

“The ASPN consensus guidelines were driven by the leading voices in the pain management space, and will provide clinicians with a valuable tool to help assist them in optimal patient selection and the application of 60-day PNS throughout the body to deliver the best possible results for their patients,” said co-author Dr. Timothy Deer, President & CEO, The Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias, and Chairman and Founder of The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience.

The publication concluded that “60-day PNS therapy affords multiple unique advantages. The efficacy of this treatment approach has been demonstrated, with durability extending beyond the removal of the system.”

60-day PNS treatment with SPRINT PNS received moderate to strong recommendations in areas such as:

Chronic low back pain with characteristics of central sensitization or chronic low back pain following radiofrequency ablation (RFA)

Chronic post-operative knee pain

Post-amputation pain or phantom and residual limb pain

Chronic post-operative shoulder pain

Occipital neuralgia



Lead author Dr. Benjamin Gill, board-certified interventional pain physician noted, “The guidance includes important clarification on the use of 60-day PNS, offering evidence-graded recommendations, technique and placement considerations, and best practices when considering patient applications. We hope this is helpful to physicians at all levels of expertise in the diligent care of patients with pain.”

“60-day PNS is a rapidly growing and evolving area in the treatment of pain and this will help provide added insight to all clinicians looking at how to best apply this novel approach in selecting patients, which could avoid significant costs and explants of permanent devices that ultimately may not be deemed effective,” shared co-author Dr. Hemant Kalia, President & CEO, C.R.I.S.P (Center for Research and Innovation in Spine & Pain), and Vice-President, Reimbursement & Regulatory Affairs, ASPN.

Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR added, “We are excited by the development and findings by these world-class authors and appreciate their clinical insight. The reviews and recommendations for many areas of pain recognize the strong outcomes collected in prospective clinical studies and realized in real-world evidence. We remain committed to generating robust data and advancing market access initiatives to support this important therapy, one that offers meaningful clinical outcomes and the potential to reduce reliance on more costly, invasive interventions.”

Development of this guideline was supported by an unrestricted educational grant from SPR. An unrestricted educational grant means SPR provided financial support without any control or input into the content, development or recommendations. This type of grant allows for full editorial independence, ensuring the guidelines reflect unbiased, evidence-based expertise and are free from commercial influence. Dr. Deer is a consultant for SPR.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly durable foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

