Texas Precious Metals Depository Expands Global Storage Solutions with TPMD Cayman





SHINER, Texas, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals Depository (TPMD) today announced the launch of TPMD Cayman, offering clients a secure offshore storage option in the Cayman Islands. This expansion provides customers with greater flexibility for global diversification while maintaining the simplicity of one account, one bill, and one portal.

Located just a short flight from the U.S., the Cayman Islands is widely recognized as a leading jurisdiction for banking and wealth preservation. As a British Overseas Territory, it benefits from a stable legal system backed by the UK government, political neutrality, and an English-speaking environment with U.S. dollars accepted throughout the country. These factors make it an attractive destination for individuals and institutions seeking precious metals storage outside the United States.

TPMD will control secure vault space in the most advanced Class 3 UL-rated facility on the island, offering customers the highest standard of safety and security for their precious metals holdings. The contents at TPMD Cayman will be fully insured by underwriters at Lloyd’s of London.

“Our clients have consistently asked for global storage solutions that are trustworthy, accessible, and integrated with their existing accounts,” said Tarek Saab, CEO and co-founder of Texas Precious Metals Depository. “TPMD Cayman delivers on this promise by combining the stability of the Cayman Islands with the seamless management experience our customers expect.”

Texas Precious Metals Depository remains committed to providing its clients with the highest standards of security, transparency, and service, both domestically and abroad. For more information on TPMD Cayman and global storage options, visit https://texasdepository.com.

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

