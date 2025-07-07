Notice regarding the venue of the Meeting of Bondholders of UAB “Orkela” (ISIN code LT0000405961) on 10 July 2025

Supplementing the notice of 17th June 2025 on convening the meeting of bondholders of UAB “Orkela” (code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Lithuania; the Company) bond issue, ISIN code LT0000405961 (the Bonds) on 9 January 2025 at 10 AM, Vilnius time1 (the Meeting), the trustee of the bondholders UAB "AUDIFINA" (code 125921757, registered address at A. Juozapavičiaus st. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania; the Trustee), has the following additional information about the upcoming Meeting.

The date of the Meeting – 10 July 2025.

The venue of the Meeting – St. Jacob Building Complex at Vasario 16-osios st. 1, Vilnius.

Entrance is from Vasario 16-osios st., through the archway of the building with a wooden facade. Inside the archway, you will find a door, and upon entering, participant registration will take place:

The registration of the Bondholders begins at 9:30 AM, Vilnius time.

The Meeting starts at 10:00 AM, Vilnius time.

The Meeting will be held in person. There will be no possibility to attend the Meeting remotely.

Please note that the Bondholder or the respective representative has the right to vote in advance in writing by completing the general voting ballot. The form of the general voting ballot for voting at this Meeting is available on the Trustee's website https://www.audifina.lt/en/services/consulting-services/trustee-services/#viesi-pranesimai and the Company’s website site https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/.



Please read carefully the Trustee's notice about the Meeting and its agenda dated 17 June 2025.

UAB "Orkela" manager

Anastasija Pocienė







