BitMart Unveils PowerDrop: A New Paradigm for Airdrop Participation

Mahe, Seychelles, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , the premium global digital asset trading platform, today officially announces the launch of PowerDrop, a new airdrop product for its global users. With a user-first mechanism that prioritizes fairness, transparency, and low barriers, PowerDrop redefines how users access high-quality digital assets and benefit from emerging project ecosystems.

Airdrops, Participation Made Simple

While airdrops remain one of the most engaging narratives in today’s crypto landscape, participation has grown increasingly complex. Users now compete through advanced on-chain interactions, increasing wallet activity, and incurring high gas costs — making airdrops more exclusive and less accessible for the average participant.

Unlike traditional airdrop models, BitMart's PowerDrop emphasizes transparency, accessibility, and real behavioral incentives. It converts users’ everyday actions — such as spot trading or referrals — into eligible entries, and rewards are distributed through a fair lottery mechnism, following a transparent process. No complex wallet interactions, no expensive cross-chain farming — just simple, secure, and fair participation.

PowerDrop’s key features include:

Ultra-low capital barrier to entry : Users only need to complete basic KYC to participate.

: Users only need to complete basic KYC to participate. Behavior-based participation : Entries are based on spot trading volume, referral activity, and user VIP level — turning meaningful actions into measurable rewards.

: Entries are based on spot trading volume, referral activity, and user VIP level — turning meaningful actions into measurable rewards. Transparent Allocation: All entries are shuffled before random drawing, with reward tokens distributed proportionally by the number of winning shares.

All entries are shuffled before random drawing, with reward tokens distributed proportionally by the number of winning shares. Ongoing Opportunities: The platform plans to launch PowerDrop events on a high-frequency basis, working with high-quality projects to offer users real opportunities to engage early — and benefit early.

The first two PowerDrop campaigns are now live, featuring the upcoming listings of Rezor (RZR) and Liquidpump (LP), each with a prize pool of 30,000 USDT. Click here to participate.



Staying the Course, Building for the Long Term

PowerDrop marks the next step in BitMart’s broader assets strategy. In May, BitMart launched BM Discovery, a curated zone dedicated to identifying and listing high-potential on-chain projects, supported by real-time data monitoring and multi-dimensional risk management. PowerDrop now builds on that foundation by transforming asset discovery into accessible user participation. Together, the two products establish a seamless pathway for users to discover, access, trade,and get rewarded.

As BitMart enters its eighth year, the platform continues to prioritize innovation, reliability, and user experience. According to Wu Blockchain, BitMart’s spot trading volume surged by 128% in May 2025, ranking first among major centralized exchanges in terms of monthly growth rate — underscoring its momentum and market relevance. As the industry matures, BitMart remains focused on empowering global users and building a more open, sustainable crypto ecosystem.

