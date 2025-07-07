SBA Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development to Host Public Meeting on July 15

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the quarterly Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development meeting will occur on July 15, 2025. The public is encouraged to attend this meeting and hear updates on the status of policies and initiatives that affect veteran-owned businesses.

“Veterans’ resourcefulness, determination, and grit are just a few of the many traits that make them ideal entrepreneurs,” said Elias Hernandez, Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. “The IATF meeting opens the door for policy recommendations to be made based on the unique insights of other federal agencies and industry partners to better support America’s veteran small business owners. At the SBA, we’re proud to be leading the charge to help more of our nation’s heroes start – and grow – their small businesses.”

The IATF independently proposes policy recommendations and offers advice related to veteran- and military spouse-owned small business development to the SBA Administrator, the Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, Congress, the President, and other U.S. policymakers.



Tuesday, July 15

Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development Meeting

Who: Elias Hernandez, Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration

SBA Office of Manufacturing and Trade

SBA Office of Advocacy

IATF members (Small Business Administration, Departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S. General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; American Legion; VetForce; National Veteran Small Business Coalition)

When: 1-3 p.m. ET

How: Virtual participants may join using this link: https://bit.ly/IATF-JUL25. Participants who wish to join by phone may do so at +1 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 278 883 801#

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by July 14 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Minutes for both meetings will be available at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.