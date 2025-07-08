XING Mobility and Polish Industry Leader SKB Join Forces to Expand into the European Electrification Market

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polish industrial group SKB and Taiwan-based battery technology company XING Mobility have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly promote the deployment of immersion-cooled battery technology in Poland and across Europe. The partnership was made possible thanks to the active support of the Polish-Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which played a key role in connecting the two companies and organizing the signing of the agreement during the Taiwan–Poland Economic Forum. This collaboration represents a significant step toward deepening industrial cooperation and accelerating the deployment of safe, efficient immersion-cooling technology in Europe.



Bringing Advanced Battery Solutions to Europe’s Emerging Energy Market

As one of Europe’s most promising markets for electrification and energy storage, Poland is benefiting from a strong manufacturing base and supportive industrial policies. SKB, a leading industrial group with over three decades of experience spanning construction, machinery, plastics, automotive components, and logistics, plays an important role in this growth. Through this collaboration, XING Mobility and SKB will combine Taiwan’s battery innovation with SKB’s established industrial presence in Poland to capture the region’s rapidly growing green economy opportunities.

Originally developed for high-performance electric supercars, XING’s unique immersion-cooling system delivers unprecedented levels of safety and performance. The technology has been validated globally across a wide range of critical applications, including heavy machinery, energy storage systems (ESS), and electric vehicles. Together, the two companies aim to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-performance battery solutions for energy storage, electric trucks, and electric buses.

Local Energy Storage Demonstration Projects and Business Model Innovation

The two parties also plan to jointly carry out demonstration projects in energy storage and the integration of battery systems in electric vehicles within Poland. The goal of these efforts is to develop tailored, localized battery solutions for the European market. This approach is intended to facilitate technology adoption, broaden the range of possible applications, and accelerate market uptake.

Bartłomiej Dobosz, Co-owner of the SKB Group, said: “Our collaboration with XING Mobility is an important step toward building a strong battery technology ecosystem in Poland. Our goal is not only to implement innovation, but also to support the development of local value chains – from demonstrators to full-scale production. We see significant potential in deploying solutions for distributed energy, industry, and heavy-duty transportation.

SKB is now an integrated group of companies, including SKB Drive Tech, Cordis Logistics, Plast Instal SKB, SKB Energetyka, and SKB LDR. This combination of expertise across manufacturing, engineering, logistics, energy, and infrastructure forms a unique foundation that we bring into this partnership. Thanks to our broad know-how, we are capable of not only fast-tracking the deployment of breakthrough technologies, but also scaling them in response to real market needs. We believe this partnership will act as a catalyst for the development of a new generation of battery solutions across Europe.”

Royce Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility, commented: “SKB is a highly respected player in the Polish industrial sector. We are pleased to work with such a capable partner to bring Taiwan’s advanced battery technology to Poland. This collaboration not only validates our technology but also represents an important step toward realizing the shared vision of expanding practical and reliable battery solutions across Europe.”

About XING Mobility

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taipei, Taiwan. Over nearly a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior thermal efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world’s first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

About SKB Group

The SKB Group is a diversified business conglomerate operating in the construction and industrial sectors. The company provides comprehensive general contracting services for construction projects, including industrial, commercial, residential, and public utility buildings (SKB LDR). It also specializes in the production of advanced drivetrain components for vehicles (SKB Drive Tech), implementation of flue gas cleaning systems, and projects related to the transmission, transport, and storage of hazardous, highly aggressive, and corrosive media (Plast Instal SKB). Additionally, SKB offers logistics services (Cordis Logistics) and energy solutions (SKB Energetyka).

