Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 81,615 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.3248 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:07 July 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:81,615
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):14.211
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):14.35
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):14.3248
  

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,198,861 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 78,198,861 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares
purchased:		DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93) 
Dates of
purchases:		07 July 2025 
Investment firm:Mizuho Securities USA LLC 
   


 Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue
 7381 $14.34 $14.35 $14.26 ARCX
 1273 $14.34 $14.35 $14.31 ASPN
 690 $14.34 $14.35 $14.31 BAML
 85 $14.33 $14.35 $14.31 BARX
 389  $14.3246 $14.35 $14.28 BATS
 2,524  $14.3310 $14.35 $14.29 BATY
 65  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 BNPC
 1,305  $14.3131 $14.35 $14.27 EDGA
 1,866  $14.3406 $14.35 $14.30 EDGX
 400  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 HRTF
 65  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 ICBX
 38,467  $14.3223 $14.35 $14.21 IEXG
 265  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 ITGI
 580  $14.3475 $14.35 $14.34 JPMX
 3,680  $14.3341 $14.35 $14.28 JSJX
 200  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 LEVL
 2  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 MEMX
 600  $14.3100 $14.31 $14.31 MSPL
 813  $14.3146 $14.35 $14.29 SGMT
 1,615  $14.3288 $14.35 $14.28 UBSA
 54  $14.3100 $14.31 $14.31 VFMI
 2,054  $14.3311 $14.35 $14.29 XBOS
 100  $14.3400 $14.34 $14.34 XCIS
 8,774  $14.3229 $14.35 $14.27 XNAS
 8,368  $14.3281 $14.35 $14.27 XNYS
 Trading venue Currency Volume Weighted Average Price Aggregated volume  
 NYSE USD $14.3248 81,615   


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy
  

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


Recommended Reading