|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-07-08
|Start date
|2025-07-09
|Maturity date
|2025-07-16
|Interest rate
|2.00 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|657.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|514.4
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|514.4
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
July 08, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2025-07-08Auction date2025-07-08Settlement date2025-07-09Maturity Date2025-07-16Nominal amount657 billion SEKInterest rate, %2.00Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
July 01, 2025 04:15 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
AuctionAuction resultsAuction date2025-07-01Start date2025-07-02Maturity date2025-07-09Interest rate, %2.00Offered volume, SEK bn657.0Total bid amount, SEK bn532.45Accepted volume, SEK bn532.45Number...Read More