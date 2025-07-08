RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-07-08
Start date2025-07-09
Maturity date2025-07-16
Interest rate2.00 %
Offered volume, SEK bn657.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn514.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn514.4
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100.00



