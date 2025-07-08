Glo Fiber Expanding High-Speed Fiber Optic Internet in Frederick County, MD

EDINBURG, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to over 2,600 additional homes in Frederick County, Maryland in the towns of New Market and Walkersville. Glo Fiber’s future-proof, reliable high-speed internet service is already available to more than 15,000 homes and businesses in the Frederick market, and construction is scheduled to be completed in 2026. This expansion is a testament to Glo Fiber’s mission to bring state-of-the-art fiber broadband service and internet choice to smaller cities and towns.

“The Town of Walkersville is looking forward to the opportunity to work with Glo Fiber to provide our citizens with superior fiber-to-the-home technology,” said Sean Williams, Town Manager of Walkersville.

“The Town of New Market is happy that through Shentel, we can provide our residents with greater choice in their internet options,” said Mayor Winslow F. Burhans, III.

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

“Since 2021, we have continued expanding throughout the Frederick area,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. “Walkersville and New Market, like the other Frederick County municipalities, were enthusiastic about providing their residents and businesses with a fiber-to-the-home option. We’re proud of the work we are completing in the region and are proud to continue partnering with both the County and the Towns to provide the fastest, most reliable service possible.”

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/md/frederick for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab23b344-7752-40fc-b662-166332b19fac