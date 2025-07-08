MEXC Hosts Exclusive Monaco Gala to Celebrate Prominent Global KOLs





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, hosted the prestigious Whale Journey Monte Carlo Award at the renowned One Monte-Carlo in the heart of Monaco on June 28, uniting the Web3 industry's most influential voices for an unforgettable evening of recognition and collaboration.

The exclusive event welcomed over 1,000 attendees, including 55 top-tier KOLs from around the world, making it one of the largest and most high-profile gatherings of crypto influencers in recent memory. Designed as both a celebration and a strategic milestone, the award ceremony reflected MEXC’s commitment to deepening its global partnerships and elevating its presence in the European market.

Held in one of Europe’s most luxurious and iconic cities, the choice of Monaco carried strong symbolic meaning. Known as a global hub of prestige and innovation, Monaco represented MEXC’s ambition to deliver world-class experiences to its partners and users.

The event brought together a group of Web3 leaders. With more than 55 global KOLs in attendance, the event served as a powerful network catalyst — fostering new relationships and sparking conversations that will shape the next phase of crypto adoption and ecosystem building. MEXC curated a luxury atmosphere that embodied its brand values of innovation, excellence, and impact. Guests enjoyed an evening filled with meaningful dialogue, entertainment, and recognition — all against the stunning backdrop of the French Riviera.

A highlight of the night was the recognition of Carl The Moon, a globally renowned crypto influencer, as “Icon of the Year.” Carl is the founder of The Moon Show, a leading YouTube channel dedicated to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency content. Known for his accessible and insightful analysis, Carl covers daily Bitcoin price movements, key market news, and both technical and fundamental analysis. Carl was selected as the “Icon of the Year, receiving a $500,000 reward dedicated to recognizing and empowering the most influential figures in Web3. His award not only reflected his outstanding contributions to the crypto space but also marked a new chapter as he signed a strategic partnership with MEXC. This collaboration represents a major step forward in MEXC’s influencer strategy, reinforcing its efforts to align with the most trusted and dynamic voices in the industry.

“Europe is a key market for MEXC,” said Head of Europe at MEXC. “This event reflects our deep commitment to the region and our vision to grow together with the top KOLs and builders shaping the Web3 future. With a strong global following, Carl has become one of the most influential voices in the Web3 and crypto community. We believe in long-term partnerships and will continue to support those who push the boundaries of innovation.”

The Whale Journey Monte Carlo Award is part of MEXC’s broader effort to elevate its global brand through meaningful engagement with creators, thought leaders, and communities. As MEXC continues to grow its footprint in Europe and beyond, events like this serve as a powerful platform to honor excellence and build stronger bridges across the crypto ecosystem.

