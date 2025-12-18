MEXC to List zkPass (ZKP) with Zero-Fee Trading and 350,000 ZKP & 25,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, will list zkPass (ZKP) in its Innovation Zone. Trading for the ZKP/USDT pair will begin on December 19, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), and the ZKP/USDC pair at 13:20 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC will offer zero trading fees and an Airdrop+ event with 350,000 ZKP and 25,000 USDT in rewards.

zkPass is a decentralized oracle protocol that transforms private internet data into verifiable proofs on-chain. Built on zkTLS technology, zkPass enables users and applications to prove facts derived from any HTTPS website without requiring OAuth, API keys, or trusted intermediaries. The ZKP token serves as a core utility token within the zkPass network, with a total supply capped at one billion tokens.

Zero-Fee Trading Promotion

To celebrate the ZKP listing, MEXC will offer zero trading fees for both the ZKP/USDT and ZKP/USDC spot trading pairs. The ZKP/USDT promotion will run from December 19, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) through January 2, 2026, at 13:00 (UTC), while the ZKP/USDC pair will enjoy zero trading fees until further notice. Starting December 19, 2025 at 14:00 (UTC), users can access MEXC Convert to perform instant token conversions with fixed rates and no slippage.

zkPass (ZKP) Airdrop+ Event

The zkPass (ZKP) Airdrop+ event will run from December 18, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) to December 25, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) and include the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and trade ZKP to enter a lucky draw and share 350,000 ZKP.

Deposit and trade ZKP to enter a lucky draw and share 350,000 ZKP. Benefit 2: Complete 25 lucky draws to win an additional 25,000 USDT in futures bonuses.

MEXC empowers users with fast token listings, access to over 3,000 trending tokens, daily airdrop rewards, competitive trading fees, deep liquidity, and robust security measures. These advantages collectively provide users with a secure, efficient, and diverse trading experience.

For full event details, please visit the official announcement .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6160f3cd-944c-419d-af0b-11b510547047