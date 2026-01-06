MEXC Officially Launches AI Consultant, Redefining Personalized Investment Services with AI





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, has officially launched its AI Consultant , integrating cutting-edge AI investment models into digital asset management. This innovation transforms what were once costly, high-end private advisory services into an accessible, intelligent solution available to all users, further reinforcing MEXC's leadership in AI-powered trading innovation.

Amid the heightened volatility of cryptocurrency markets, investment opportunities can emerge and fade within a short span of time, often triggered by a wide array of influencing factors—from macroeconomic conditions and market cycles to political developments and other external events. While many investors are able to track price movements, understanding deeper market dynamics and identifying optimal entry and exit points remains a significant challenge. To address this gap, MEXC’s AI Consultant delivers a comprehensive, closed-loop framework that combines portfolio analysis, market interpretation, and actionable recommendations—significantly enhancing decision-making efficiency and investment confidence. Unlike generic AI question-and-answer tools, the AI Consultant directly connects to users' real portfolio data. The system automatically identifies and curates the three most influential daily news developments affecting assets held within each user’s portfolio. By combining real-time market data with technical analysis, the system delivers personalized investment diagnostics and strategic guidance across three core functionalities:

1. Portfolio Structure Diagnosis



The AI Consultant continuously scans user portfolios and generates in-depth analytical reports in real time. For example, if a user holds total assets of 100,000 USDT allocated as 50% USDT, 36% BTC, 10% ETH, and 4% MX, the system can accurately identify potential risks such as excessive idle capital and an overly conservative allocation strategy.

2. Portfolio Strategy Construction



Based on diagnostic results, the AI Consultant integrates macroeconomic insights with technical indicators to produce clear, actionable portfolio rebalancing strategies. For instance, it may recommend allocating 30% of capital to ETH within a specified price range, while automatically designing take-profit and stop-loss mechanisms, translating complex investment decisions into straightforward execution guidance.

3. Intelligent Monitoring and Alerts



The system provides 24/7 monitoring of portfolio movements and market signals. When predefined buy or sell thresholds are reached, or when significant market events occur that may affect portfolio strategy, the AI Consultant issues real-time alerts and floating notifications, enabling users to respond swiftly and manage risk effectively.





Through this comprehensive intelligent service framework, the AI Consultant delivers truly personalized investment support. For novice investors, it helps establish a disciplined and rational investment framework, reducing emotional trading behaviors and lowering the learning curve. For experienced and active traders, it filters market noise, efficiently processes large volumes of information, and alleviates decision fatigue, supporting more disciplined, data-driven trading decisions.

MEXC Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi commented:

“AI is becoming a powerful co-pilot for investors. Through our AI Consultant, personalized investment insights—once available only to high-net-worth individuals—are now accessible to every user. At its core, AI breaks down traditional barriers to financial services by democratizing professional-grade capabilities. We will continue to invest in AI innovation to make AI-powered decision-making accessible to everyone, empowering users to stay rational in volatile markets and make smarter, more informed investment decisions.”

The MEXC AI Consultant is now live. Users can log in via the MEXC App or official website, navigate to the personal assets page, and activate this intelligent investment experience with a single click.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

