MEXC Launches "Trust You Can Verify": Transparency Hub with Real-Time Reserve Verification





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange platform globally, today launched "Trust You Can Verify," a transparency hub that consolidates Proof of Reserves data, security reporting, and educational resources in one accessible destination for 40 million users worldwide.

The hub features multiple transparency pillars, including independently audited Proof of Reserves data (verified by Hacken on November 26, 2025), the latest transparency and security updates, and educational content on reserve verification methods and risk-control fundamentals.

Users can access verified wallet addresses, conduct individual balance verification through integrated Merkle tree tools, download comprehensive security reports, and explore step-by-step guides on how Proof of Reserves works and what reserve ratios mean for asset safety.

Meanwhile, the hub also provides the latest transparency and security updates, including bimonthly security and risk-control reports. It further offers educational content on security, risk control, and beyond, supporting the safe and responsible mass adoption of crypto.

“The future of centralized crypto exchanges depends on empowering users with verifiable proof, not just promises,” said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer at MEXC. “This hub represents our commitment to a transparent industry standard where every user has the tools and knowledge to hold platforms accountable.”

With “Trust You Can Verify,” MEXC reinforces its long-term commitment to transparency, security, and user empowerment. By making critical data verifiable and accessible, the exchange aims to set a higher benchmark for accountability across the industry and build lasting trust with users worldwide.

Users can access the hub at Trust You Can Verify Hub .

