MEXC Launches ETHFI Euphoria Campaign with $1 Million Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the ETHFI Euphoria campaign in collaboration with ETHFI . Running from December 15, 2025, to January 14, 2026, the campaign offers a $1 million prize pool, zero-fee trading across multiple ETHFI pairs, staking opportunities with up to 200% APR, and additional rewards for users.

The campaign includes six events for both new and existing users:

Event 1: Zero Fees on ETHFI Trading

Zero fees apply to ETHFI spot pairs ( ETHFI/USDT , ETHFI/USDC , ETHFI/USDE , ETHFI/USD1 ) and futures ( ETHFIUSDT , ETHFIUSDC ). Availability may vary in certain countries or regions.

Event 2: Share 50,000 ETHFI & 100,000 USDT

Users can participate in the ETHFI Mega Spin by completing tasks on the event page, with each spin offering a chance to claim a share of the prize pool.

Event 3: Stake weETH to Unlock 200% APR (New User Exclusive)

New users who complete Advanced KYC verification can stake weETH for five days to unlock 200% APR, with individual staking limits ranging from 0.035 to 0.15 weETH. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 4: Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 150,000 ETHFI

New users who make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT or equivalent and complete 100 USDT in ETHFI spot trading volume receive 10 ETHFI. Rewards are available to the first 10,000 participants. Additionally, users who achieve 10,000 USDT in spot trading volume can share 50,000 ETHFI, distributed proportionally with a cap of 100 ETHFI per user.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share 200,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Users who make at least one ETHFI futures trade and deposit at least 100 USDT are eligible to participate. New futures users can share a 50,000 USDT welcome bonus pool. Additionally, users who achieve 100,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume can share 150,000 USDT in leaderboard bonuses. Rewards from both tasks are stackable.

Event 6: Stake ETHFI to Unlock Up to 25% APR

Users who complete Primary KYC verification can stake ETHFI to earn up to 25% APR. Staked assets can be redeemed for trading at any time.

Full details and participation are available on the ETHFI Euphoria campaign page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

