MEXC December Proof of Reserve Confirms Major Assets Fully Backed, BTC Coverage at 141%





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, released its December Proof of Reserve (PoR) report, confirming that all audited assets remained above 100% reserve coverage.

Reserve ratios for December reached 141% for BTC, 126% for USDT, 127% for USDC, and 107% for ETH. MEXC holds 5,401.59 BTC, 2.32 billion USDT, 126.5 million USDC, and 57,457.10 ETH in reserves.





MEXC launched its Proof of Reserve system in February 2023, utilizing a Merkle Tree that allows users to independently verify their balances while protecting account privacy. To further strengthen transparency, MEXC has expanded its cooperation with Hacken, an independent blockchain security and compliance firm, which now conducts and independently publishes monthly PoR audits.

"Ensuring full reserves and maintaining transparency are core commitments at MEXC," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of MEXC. "Through monthly independent Proof of Reserve audits conducted in partnership with Hacken, users can confidently verify that their assets remain fully supported. We will continue to uphold these practices as a cornerstone of MEXC's commitment to transparency and asset security."

The December 2025 Proof of Reserve report, including the independent audit by Hacken, is now available on MEXC's Proof of Reserves page for users to view and verify.

