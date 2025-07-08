Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for the first half of 2025

Atlanta., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that second-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 19,812 vehicles, up 4.91 percent from the first quarter of 2025. Porsche maintained an H1 increase of 11.4 percent over the same period in 2024 making it the best half year in PCNA history.

"Despite a volatile market, our sales remained strong and interest in our cars continued to grow, in large part because of the outstanding customer experience delivered by our Porsche Centers," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. "Our commitment to choice is driving our success, with a mix of ICE, hybrid and fully electric cars contributing to these results. While there may be uncertainty across many industries at the moment, it’s been great to see that the passion amongst customers continues to thrive.”

The half year performance was led by the Macan with 14,563 units sold in the first six months, up 21.32 percent from 2024. A significant increase was also posted by the Panamera, with sales jumping from 1,675 cars during the same period in 2024 rising to 2,620 cars in 2025.

Year-to-date, 911 and 718 sales totaled 9,103 units, an increase of 3.1 percent over H1 last year, highlighting a continued healthy interest in Porsche two-door sports cars.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 11,610 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, up 15 percent from the same quarter in 2024.

