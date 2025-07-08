Matador Technologies to Launch “Grammies” – A Digital Gold Product on the Bitcoin Blockchain

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to announce the launch of its Digital Asset Platform today, enabling the creation of unique pieces of digital artwork that can be etched onto 1 gram of physical gold. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates precious metals-based art with blockchain infrastructure, utilizing protocols built on the Bitcoin Network. The launch will take place exclusively on Trio (@trio_xyz), with whitelist access opening at 11am EST and the public release at 12pm EST. For more detailed information and updates, follow us on X at @buymatador.

Key Highlights:

Grammies – Digital Gold Collectibles: The inaugural product, “Grammies” are digital inscriptions recorded on Bitcoin that can be collected, printed to gold, and displayed online, helping explore how art can span boundaries that are timeless and very modern. These collectibles can be transferred to a set of Bitcoin-compatible wallets and printed onto physical gold.

Etch & Own: Each Grammie can be physically etched onto 1 gram of gold, and shipped directly to collectors.

Limited Launch: The first collection features 1,000 unique art pieces created in collaboration with renowned artist dxxmsdxy.

Premium Sats: As a bonus feature, the Grammies are inscribed on a variety of satoshis — including ordinary, uncommon, and legacy sats — offering collectors rare and diverse digital assets.

Regenerative Art: Each artwork is algorithmically generated, carrying its own serial identity and story.

A New Era for Digital Art and Gold Collecting

Matador Grammies represent a fusion of digital and physical value: each 1-of-1 collectible is permanently recorded on the Bitcoin Blockchain, ensuring verifiable scarcity and provenance. With gold at approximately USD $3,300/oz, this marks a new frontier for art collectors and precious metals enthusiasts seeking alternative stores of value.

Security and Transparency at the Core

Scarcity: Each piece is one-of-a-kind and recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Security: Backed by Bitcoin, one of the world’s most secure blockchains.

Physical + Digital Value: Merging the permanence of Bitcoin inscriptions with the tangible value of gold.

Transparency: Matador owns a significant quantity of gold that is securely stored and audited at the Royal Canadian Mint, and detailed in the company’s audited financial statements.



Watch & Register:

Watch the video: Matador Grammies Introduction

Register to join the whitelist: matador.network/whitelist

Matador is proud to lead the way in combining fine art, physical gold, and Bitcoin’s blockchain technology into a single, premium collectible experience.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282





About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.