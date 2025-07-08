AOT Invest Launches the 2x Daily Software Platform ETF (Ticker: SOFL)

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and AOT Invest proudly announce the launch of the 2x Daily Software Platform ETF (NYSE: SOFL), an innovative new fund designed for traders seeking magnified exposure to the software platform sector—a cornerstone of the digital economy and a key beneficiary of artificial intelligence innovation.

SOFL seeks to provide 2x the daily performance of the AOT VettaFi Software Platform Index, offering tactical investors the opportunity to amplify returns (and losses) in one of the most dynamic segments of the technology industry.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the level of the Index increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

A Trading Tool for the Modern Investor

SOFL is engineered for investors who want to:

Seek Magnified Gains : Capture double the daily return of the Software Platform Index.

: Capture double the daily return of the Software Platform Index. Deploy Capital Efficiently : Gain leveraged exposure with less upfront capital commitment.

: Gain leveraged exposure with less upfront capital commitment. Express Tactical Views: Use the ETF as a short-term tool to capitalize on directional moves in the software platform space.



“Software platforms are at the center of today’s digital transformation. With the launch of SOFL, we’re giving traders a powerful tool to tactically access this high-growth sector with precision and capital efficiency,” said John Tinsman, Portfolio Manager of SOFL. “We believe the combination of AI-driven innovation and scalable business models presents a compelling investment opportunity—one that SOFL is uniquely designed to capture.”

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading innovator in the ETF industry, empowering asset managers and advisors to bring cutting-edge investment solutions to market. With a commitment to product innovation and operational excellence, Tidal supports a growing ecosystem of differentiated ETFs tailored for modern investors.

About AOT Invest

AOT Invest is a Davenport, Iowa based ETF sponsor that develops and manages innovative investment and trading strategies that target growing low marginal cost companies.

Disclosures:

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 668-3557 or visit our website at www.SOFLETF.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in leveraged ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. SOFL is intended for short-term use by sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leverage. The fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period longer than one day.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time, and because of daily rebalancing, the volatility of the Index and the effects of compounding, the Fund may lose money over time while the Index’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. As a consequence, investors should not plan to hold shares of the Fund unmonitored for periods longer than a single trading day.

Principal Investment Risks

Software Industry Risk. The software industry can be significantly affected by intense competition, aggressive pricing, technological innovations, and product obsolescence. Companies in the software industry are subject to significant competitive pressures, such as aggressive pricing, new market entrants, competition for market share, short product cycles due to an accelerated rate of technological developments and the potential for limited earnings and/or falling profit margins.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (2x) the performance of the Index, before the Fund’s management fee and other expenses.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund’s holdings pursuant to its daily investment objective causes a much greater number of portfolio transactions when compared to most ETFs.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

The Fund is actively-managed is subject to the risk that the strategy may not produce the intended results. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history to evaluate.

The Fund will invest in growth-oriented common stock which may involve greater price swings and be particularly sensitive to market conditions. Investments made in small to mid-capitalization companies are subject to greater risks than large company stocks due to limited resources and inventory as well as more sensitivity to adverse conditions. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies. Shareholders of the Fund bear their proportionate share of the other investment company fees and expenses in addition to the Fund’s own expenses.

Stock selection is based on fundamental research and analysis which will have an impact on the fund’s performance. Fund holdings may include exposure to the technology sector which can be vulnerable to the potential obsolescence of products and services due to technological advances and global competition. The Fund’s concentration in the securities of a particular issuer, country, industry, sector or asset class may cause it to be more susceptible to greater fluctuations in share price and volatility due to adverse events that affect the Fund’s investments.

The AOT VettaFi Software Platform Index tracks the performance of the top companies that rely on, contribute to, or create software platforms that enable their functionality and delivery of services.

