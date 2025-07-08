Amaero Announces Velo3D Qualification Condition Satisfied for C103 and Ti64

~ Enters into Technical Development Collaboration with Aurburn University ~

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a technical development collaboration with Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME)1. Additionally, recent printing and testing of Amaero’s C103 and Ti64 (or Ti-6AI-4V) powder by NCAME has demonstrated that the powders conform with industry accepted standards and based on Auburn’s testing and certification, Amaero has satisfied Velo3D’s qualification condition2.

The technical development collaboration with Auburn University’s NCAME will leverage Amaero’s advanced gas atomisation technology and its proprietary atomisation know-how with NCAME’s extensive additive manufacturing and analysis expertise to assist with ongoing powder characterisation and continuous improvement efforts.

The first projects, which were recently completed, include NCAME demonstrating that material printed with Amaero’s C103 powder conforms with ASTM F3635, Class B (with 2200oF Nb heat treat cycle) and that material printed from Amaero’s Ti64 powder conforms to the AMS7015 and ASTM F3001 international standards3.

NCAME’s testing of Amaero’s C103 and Ti64 and certification of conformity with industry accepted standards satisfies Velo3D’s qualification condition. As such, Amaero has received initial purchase orders Velo3D, including 500 kg of C103 powder to be shipped in Q1 FY2026 and 500 kg of Ti64 powder to be shipped in Q1 FY2026.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero Chairman and CEO, commented, “Amaero has commissioned the most advanced atomisation technology and has assembled a technical team with pioneering experience and proprietary know-how for gas atomisation of refractory and titanium alloys. As we commence atomisation of development refractory alloys, integrate continuous improvement initiatives, scale production and look to further improve the unit cost economics, Auburn University’s NCAME will be an invaluable partner.

To achieve the potential of metal additive manufacturing, it’s important that we have a vibrant domestic manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem that includes domestic 3D printing OEM, high throughput and technically proficient part manufacturers and scalable, high quality, cost competitive spherical powder production.

Amaero is doing its part. We have commissioned the largest scale and the lowest cost U.S. domestic production of C103, refractory, and titanium alloy spherical powders with traceability of feedstock.

Velo3D has led pioneering innovation for large-format, metal 3D printing machines with fully integrated hardware and software that’s “Made in USA.” SpaceX’s adoption of Velo3D’s Sapphire machine as its sole printing technology is case in point.

With Velo3D’s qualification condition satisfied, we expect to begin shipments of C103 and Ti64 in the current quarter. Also, I’m pleased to share that we are already collaborating on a separate commercial opportunity with another refractory alloy.”

Dr. Arun Jeldi, Velo3D CEO, commented, “Velo3D lauds the recent milestone achievement between Amaero and Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME). The close collaboration between Amaero and Auburn University’s NCAME has demonstrated Amaero’s powder conformance with additive manufacturing industry standards. As a result of Amaero’s accelerated achievement, we are excited to announce that under the Velo3D – Amaero strategic partnership, a 1000 kg of Niobium C103 and Titanium powder will arrive on the Velo3D production floor in Q3 CY2025 to support critical projects in the aerospace and defense industries.”

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA and OTC:AMROF) is an ASX-listed and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

