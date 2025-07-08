FDH Hardware Signs Supply Agreement with MS Aerospace

FDH Hardware brand AIAP to offer MS Aerospace’s selection of fasteners to manufacturers of the Lockheed Martin F-35 program

COMMERCE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Hardware, a division of FDH Aero serving OEM and aftermarket customers worldwide, has signed a new supply agreement with MS Aerospace, a manufacturer of fasteners for critical space, military, helicopter, commercial aircraft, missile, jet, and rocket engine platforms.

The two-year contract establishes FDH Hardware brand Arlington International Aviation Products (AIAP) as the primary supplier of MS Aerospace’s high-strength, highly engineered fasteners for the Lockheed Martin F-35 program. Fasteners will be available at fixed prices to F-35 manufacturing partners, and as AIAP aggregates demand for similar MS Aerospace products from its other customers, the agreement is structured to expand fixed pricing to those products and customers as well.





“At AIAP and across FDH Hardware, we pride ourselves on our quality control, consistent pricing, and on-time delivery. MS Aerospace has been a trusted partner for over two decades because of our shared commitment to those standards,” commented Rick Ferguson, Vice President of Sales for AIAP. “We look forward to building on this new agreement together and are excited for the opportunity to simplify the supply chain for the F-35 program.”

Mike Ross, Director of Sales for MS Aerospace, added: “We’re eager to continue growing our partnership with AIAP. Their assistance was invaluable as we launched our relationship with Lockheed Martin and secured approvals for one of the most significant and most consistent aircraft programs in the global aerospace industry, and we look forward to their continued support in delivering our high-quality fasteners to this critical program and exploring new avenues for growth together.”

AIAP offers customers broader access to a complete line of aerospace fasteners, from specialized items to C-class parts, all rigorously tested and inspected to meet the highest industry standards. FDH Aero’s continued investment in its hardware division reinforces its commitment to supply chain responsiveness, reliability, and customer-focused service across the aerospace and defense industry.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

