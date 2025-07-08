Marotta Controls Maintains Top Workplace Honors in New Jersey and Across the United States

MONTVILLE, N.J., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls , a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that it has once again been named a Top Workplace by both NJ.com and USA TODAY in partnership with Energage. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive win in New Jersey and its second consecutive national recognition, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to building a people-first culture rooted in transparency, collaboration, and shared purpose.

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional workplace environments. This year, more than 42,000 companies were invited to participate, with winners chosen solely based on confidential employee feedback collected through Energage’s research-backed survey tool.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition—it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

This year’s survey results showed that Marotta’s employees feel closely aligned with the company’s direction and values—earning an 85% favorable score in that area—and overwhelmingly cited trust in leadership, strong communication, and inclusion as cultural cornerstones.

With an impressive 79% survey response rate, Marotta’s employee comments emphasized leadership accessibility, hands-on involvement, and a clear investment in both people and innovation. “Marotta Controls inspires confidence through its commitment to excellence,” one employee wrote. “Leaders bring a process-driven approach, ensuring innovation and high quality in every project. Their dedication to employee development creates trust and motivation among us.”

A longtime partner to legacy and new space innovators, Marotta Controls has doubled its staff count over the past three years and continues to scale strategically across its two New Jersey locations and its expanding electric motor manufacturing facility in Minnesota. The company’s ongoing success and increased workforce size have enabled Marotta’s valve business to grow beyond its small business designation, demonstrating the company’s continued momentum as a leading solutions provider in pressure control systems.

“Our business is rooted in purpose, pride, and people,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. “We are honored to receive these recognitions again, not only as a badge of success but as validation of our efforts to foster a connected, empowered, and mission-driven culture. Our people are our greatest strength, and their voice continues to guide the way forward.”

For more information about Marotta Controls, visit https://marotta.com .

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems , shipboard and sub-sea applications , satellites , launch vehicles , and aircraft systems . With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols ; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into actionable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. With over 18 years of culture research and more than 70,000 organizations surveyed, Energage provides the most accurate benchmark data for building and branding high-performance workplace cultures.

www.energage.com

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49cbaeb3-d3ba-405c-96a6-a538b90ddcb2