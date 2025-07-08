Hope Cancer Care of Nevada and American Oncology Network Open New Henderson Clinic

HENDERSON, Nev., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community oncology practice Hope Cancer Care of Nevada, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to announce that patients now have an additional choice for oncology and hematology services in Clark County due to its continued expansion in Nevada with a new location opening in Henderson. The addition of this clinic – located at 3035 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100 – offers Henderson-area patients another opportunity to choose a community oncology practice that best suits their unique needs.





Board-certified medical oncologist Dr. Raja S. Mehdi is now accepting patients at the new Hope Cancer Care of Nevada – Henderson location. The new clinic includes private exam rooms that provide dedicated space for patient-physician conversations, an infusion room, and a specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics. New and existing patients can call (702) 508-9128 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

“We’re excited to welcome patients to our new Henderson location, where we will provide the same high-quality care that we do in all of our clinics,” said Dr. Mehdi. “We have a patient-first mindset, and we hold ourselves to a high-standard of continuously providing exceptional, compassionate care, which is the standard in all of Hope Cancer Care of Nevada’s clinic locations. We look forward to serving our patients at our new clinic in Henderson.”

The Hope Cancer Care of Nevada team now includes three Nevada locations. The practice is committed to providing the community with innovative care for cancer and blood disorders that is delivered holistically based on research and evidence-based medicine. Hope Cancer Care of Nevada patients have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and patient support that are close to home, eliminating the need to travel long distances to receive care.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our patients to the new space, where we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being,” said Dr. Medhi. “This new location will allow us to make access to care more convenient for Clark County patients who reside in Henderson, and we look forward to providing them the exceptional, high-quality one-on-one personalized care they have come to expect from Hope Cancer Care of Nevada.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about Hope Cancer Care of Nevada, visit hccnevada.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Hope Cancer Care of Nevada

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Hope Cancer Care of Nevada providers have been serving patients in the Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada areas for 15 years. As a community-based practice, Hope Cancer Care of Nevada offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatment based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at hccnevada.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91740b57-4681-4a4b-abc4-ddd8b260aca8.