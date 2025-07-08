RTI and Kinova Partner to Integrate Intelligent Connectivity into Medical Robotics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, today announced its partnership with Kinova , a global leader in professional and medical robotics. This collaboration will provide seamless integration of advanced robotic technologies with data-centric connectivity to simplify and accelerate product lifecycles, reduce program risk, and redefine what is possible in a new era of physical AI in advanced systems such as surgical robotics.

Building on the extensive experience of both companies in robotics and intelligent and distributed systems, the integration of RTI Connext® with Kinova simplifies and accelerates the design of next-generation platforms. This collaboration enables the integration of robotics into a larger digital ecosystem that integrates visualization, AI, sensing, with real-time data interoperability. Recently both RTI and Kinova were announced as participants in NVIDIA’s Isaac for Healthcare program .

This collaboration will be on display during a joint remote teleoperation demo in booth #065 at the Surgical Robotics Society Annual Meeting in Strasbourg, France from July 16-20, 2025. Developed in collaboration with MedAcuity , the demo allows attendees to use a haptic controller to manipulate a Kinova robotic arm located 3,000 miles away.

“This partnership reinforces our mission to accelerate the development of innovative, high-performance medical robotic systems,” said François Boucher, Vice President of Business Development at Kinova. “By combining Kinova’s expertise in surgical-grade robotics with RTI’s real-time connectivity framework, we’re enabling our customers to bring next-generation solutions to market faster and with greater confidence.”

"Our customers are solving the incredibly complex technical challenges that live at the intersection of robotics, connectivity, and AI," said Bob Leigh, Senior Director of Commercial Markets at RTI. "This collaboration gives them the infrastructure to focus on innovation—whether that’s enabling teleoperation, improving operational precision, or accelerating integration across diverse hardware and software environments."

About Kinova

Kinova accelerates the journey to market for medical robotics companies by offering both off-the-shelf and tailored solutions for the development and production of medical-grade robotic systems. Through state-of-the-art medical arms, actuators, tool drives, and expert product development services, Kinova enables its customers to enhance their value proposition and bring innovative, high-quality solutions to life. Learn more at www.kinovarobotics.com .

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at www.rti.com .