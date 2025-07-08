Redwood Logistics Triples Down in Mexico with Opening of Querétaro Office

QUERÉTARO, Mexico and CHICAGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics and Redwood Mexico (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today opened its newest office in Querétaro, Bajio, Mexico. This expansion represents a significant milestone in Redwood's commitment to supporting nearshoring efforts and strengthening cross-border supply chains for its customers.

The Querétaro location strategically positions Redwood in proximity to Mexico City, within the Bajío region, a thriving industrial hub that hosts major automotive OEMs, as well as aerospace and consumer goods manufacturers. The location offers Redwood unparalleled access to critical manufacturing corridors and a skilled labor pool, further enhancing its service capabilities for clients in diverse industries.

“This move reflects our continued commitment to supporting nearshoring and strengthening cross-border supply chains,” said Jordan Dewart, President, Redwood Mexico. “Querétaro is the ideal location to deepen our service capabilities for clients across automotive, aerospace, manufacturing and consumer sectors.”

With plans to expand its team size to 100 employees at the new location within three years, Redwood's Querétaro office demonstrates its long-term investment in Mexico’s growing role as a global manufacturing hub. The new office will bring Redwood’s on-the-ground presence in Mexico to over 200 employees. The new facility will house all business divisions, including Redwood’s technology solutions and managed services teams, to better support customers with integrated, real-time supply chain visibility and local expertise.

“As a modern 4PL, we focus on delivering integrated, tech-driven solutions,” Dewart added. “This new location enables us to be closer to our customers, collaborate more efficiently with carriers and shippers, and provide real-time supply chain visibility with local expertise. This expansion is part of our long-term growth strategy to support Mexico’s role as a global manufacturing hub and to provide seamless cross-border solutions to and from the U.S.”

Redwood has maintained a strong presence in the region for more than seven years. The opening of the Querétaro office follows the success of its Monterrey expansion in 2023, highlighting the company’s continued growth despite global trade uncertainties. Redwood remains one of the few U.S.-based logistics service providers with deep roots and on-the-ground operations in Mexico.

“Mexico has seen record levels of foreign direct investment, with $21.4 billion received through Q1 2025,” concluded Dewart. “Nearshoring trends continue to accelerate as manufacturers expand operations in Mexico despite tariff uncertainties and the increasing demand for shorter, more reliable supply chains.”

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

