Syntiant Named 2025’s ‘Best Places to Work’ for Sixth Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced it has been named one of 2025’s “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal for the sixth year in a row.

This continued recognition comes at a time of significant expansion for Syntiant. With the recent acquisition of Knowles Corporation’s Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM) business and a growing global customer base, the company continues to execute on its growth strategy, all while preserving a strong, people-first culture rooted in collaboration and innovation.

“As we scale globally, it’s more important than ever to stay true to the values that have always set Syntiant apart,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “Excellence, respect and gratitude are the core tenets that define who we are and guide everything we do. This foundation fuels our continued success, as we are deeply committed to making sure Syntiant remains a place where our team feels challenged, appreciated and empowered.”

Recent Syntiant highlights:

Expanded the company’s offerings into a fully turnkey edge AI solution integrating sensors, processors and software.

Surpassed 100 million deployments of processors and edge-optimized ML models for consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and defense applications.

Awarded “Tech Deal of the Year” at the 2025 Global Business Tech Awards for its acquisition of Knowles’ CMM division.

CEO Kurt Busch honored with the Silver Stevie ® Award for “Technology Executive of the Year” at the 2025 American Business Awards.

CEO Kurt Busch also named "Executive of the Year" at the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards.





The “Best Places to Work in Orange County” recognizes the county’s best places of employment through an in-depth assessment that includes companywide employee surveys. More information regarding the selection process for the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” can be located at https://bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com/home .



About Syntiant



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

