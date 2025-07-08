Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Celebrates Successful Completion of Infrastructure Renewal Project in Indianapolis Condominium Community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), in partnership with Associa OnCall, Associa’s maintenance division, is proud to highlight the successful completion of a multi-phase infrastructure improvement project at a longstanding condominium community on the north side of Indianapolis. Over the past two years, the teams have collaborated to replace aging infrastructure, improve safety, and enhance curb appeal to create a more functional and visually appealing environment for residents.

The project, spearheaded by field service director Rod Hoch and community manager Julie Schaefer, CMCA®, AMS®, addressed numerous concerns that had developed over the community’s 50-year history. Through close coordination with the board and trusted contractors, the team delivered each phase with transparency, quality craftsmanship, and resident-focused outcomes.

“Every decision was made with the homeowners' safety, quality of life, and long-term investment in mind,” said Rod Hoch. “The goal has always been to create a stronger, safer, and more attractive community.”

The community’s recent improvements include the full replacement of deteriorating sidewalks; resurfacing of high-traffic concrete walkways; installation of modern stair rails to increase safety and comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; and removal and replacement of rotted, two-story stair stringers with new galvanized steel structures engineered for long-term durability.

“This project reflects what’s possible when professional management teams, contractors, and dedicated boards work together,” said Julie Schaefer. “The changes have already made a noticeable impact on the daily experience of homeowners and guests.”

Community Association Services of Indiana remains committed to helping communities across Indiana plan and execute capital projects confidently, supporting both short-term goals and long-term success. In the coming months, the community plans to replace worn asphalt in carport areas, replace concrete curbs, mill and resurface interior streets, and make structural repairs to carport buildings.

To learn more about Community Association Services of Indiana’s local services, please visit www.cas-indiana.com. For a management services quote, contact Olga Hunt at olga.hunt@associa.us or 317-379-6320.

