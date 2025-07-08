Jackery Offers Its Biggest Deals of the Year for Amazon Prime Day 2025

FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, is turning up the heat this summer with its biggest savings of the year during Amazon Prime Day. From July 8-11, shoppers can score nearly 65% off Jackery’s best-selling portable power stations and solar generator bundles—perfect for summer camping trips, outdoor get-togethers, and emergency backup needs.

Whether you're planning summer adventures or preparing for power outages, these Prime Day deals offer unbeatable value on reliable, clean energy solutions.

Best selling Jackery solar generators that will be available up to 65% off include:

Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 The Best Advanced Essential Home Backup Power a fridge for up to 2 days (or more with solar panels) 3072Wh Capacity, 3600W Output 10+ Years Lifespan Smallest, Lightest 3kWh LFP Portable Power Station 3+2 Year Warranty

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2 The Best Entry-level Essential Home Backup Essential Device: Powers a fan for up to 2 Days (or more with solar panels). 2042Wh Capacity, 2200W Output 10+ Years Lifespan The Smallest and Lightest 2 kWh LFP Portable Power Station. 1.7-hour Emergency Super Charge

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 The Best Value for Essential Home Backup Essential Device: Powers a Wi-fi router for up to 4 days (or more with solar panels) 1070Wh Capacity, 1500W Output 10+ Years Lifespan The Smallest and Lightest 1 kWh LFP Portable Power Station 1 hour Emergency Super Charge

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Best Mobile Device Essential Backup Essential Device: Charges your iPhone 16 times (or more with solar panels) 293Wh Capacity, 300W Output 10+ Years Lifespan Lightweight and Stylish Supports 6 smart devices at once



More deals and bundles will be available exclusively on Jackery’s Amazon Storefront and on Jackery.com .

Jackery has established itself as the trusted choice for portable power, with over 3 million units sold worldwide. The company's products feature industry-leading lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology, providing over 4,000 charge cycles and a 10-year lifespan. All Jackery power stations are backed by comprehensive warranties and 24/7 customer support.

The brand's commitment to sustainability extends beyond products, with initiatives supporting renewable energy adoption and environmental conservation. Jackery's solar generators provide clean, quiet power without emissions, making them ideal for emergency preparedness, outdoor enthusiasts, and environmentally conscious consumers.

Deals will go live starting July 8 and are available while supplies last exclusively to Amazon Prime members with additional Prime Day celebratory deals extending to Jackery.com. For more information on Jackery, please visit www.jackery.com . Be sure to follow Jackery on social media at @JackeryUSA for the latest updates in real time.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products—from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 123kWh energy storage solutions for whole-home use—Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT

ICR

jackery@icrinc.com



