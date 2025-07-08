Thrive Acquires GRC-Focused Abacode

BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the acquisition of Abacode, a leading Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP) based in Tampa, Florida. Abacode specializes in holistic, outcome-driven cybersecurity solutions and governance programs that help businesses transform their cyber risk management strategies and turn compliance challenges into competitive advantages. This acquisition further strengthens Thrive’s compliance solutions and adds to its growing footprint in the Southeast U.S.

As compliance mandates and cyber threats grow in complexity—including updates to standards like CMMC, changing AI legislation on the international stage, and proposed changes to industry standards like HIPAA—businesses require more strategic and scalable solutions to meet governance and risk requirements. Thrive has always been on the front lines of navigating customers through these challenges. With the acquisition of Abacode, the company is doubling its commitment to enhancing its governance, risk, and compliance offerings to empower mid-market businesses to meet evolving regulatory requirements. Abacode’s unique approach, which integrates cybersecurity and compliance into a single comprehensive program, aligns with Thrive’s mission of providing simplified, yet holistic, security and IT to their customers, eliminating headaches and allowing businesses to focus on what matters most to them.

“Compliance is a hurdle for many small and mid-sized enterprises, because they simply don’t have the time or resources dedicated to tracking every change that could impact their business,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Abacode’s strong leadership, robust offerings, and MCCP model align with our high-touch, customer-first approach, making them a natural fit for us. With the team at Abacode, Thrive is strongly positioned to help clients manage increasingly stringent cybersecurity regulations.”

This acquisition—the second of the year for Thrive— builds on the company’s growing focus on its compliance services. Thrive has long supported organizations across various industries— including financial services, healthcare, and government operations— that want to maintain compliance in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company recently launched its new Compliance Center, filled with unrivaled resources and expertise that educates mid-market businesses on international, federal, state and industry-specific regulations.

“Joining forces with Thrive allows us to take our mission of delivering measurable business outcomes through cybersecurity and compliance to the next level,” said Michael Ferris, CEO of Abacode. “Thrive has an established reputation for having enterprise-grade infrastructure and global support, offering clients unmatched expertise and scalability. We’re looking forward to being part of this expert delivery and further helping our clients as part of the Thrive team.”

Stephens served as exclusive financial advisor to Thrive in the transaction.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive's NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through AI, standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams.