Conduit Engages Consultant to Explore Cryptocurrency Reserve Strategy

Independent advisor appointed to assess feasibility and strategic benefit of a partial cryptocurrency-based treasury reserve

Initiative aims to diversify capital positioning while retaining focus on IP-driven pharmaceutical development

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“Conduit” or the “Company”) today announced that it has engaged a third-party consultant to evaluate and advise on the potential adoption of a part cryptocurrency treasury reserve strategy. This initiative is designed to better inform the Company on current cryptocurrency market dynamics and support a broader capital diversification framework aligned with innovation and digital asset trends.

Conduit has engaged a highly regarded consultant with deep expertise in the cryptocurrency sector. The consultant has contributed thought leadership to major industry platforms such as CoinDesk and brings a strong background in e-commerce operations. As the CEO of a company focused on broadening access to asset ownership, his experience spans the application of cryptocurrency technologies and Web 3.0 principles within both corporate and community-based frameworks.

Conduit continues to adopt a technology-led approach, to further enhance the development of its core pharmaceutical assets. Following its collaboration with Sarborg, the Company views this opportunity as a means of leveraging evolving financial infrastructure to complement its innovation-led ethos. The Company believes that a partial cryptocurrency reserve could offer long-term optionality and diversified capital utility, enabling a portion of its balance sheet to participate in what Conduit views as an increasingly mature and institutionally adopted asset class.

The Company remains committed to the progression of its pharmaceutical assets, including its core focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and solid-form technologies to generate intellectual property protection, and licensing activities across autoimmune and rare disease areas. However, the move reflects an effort to position Conduit as a forward-thinking business at the intersection of pharma, technology, and digital finance.

“This consultation reflects our ambition to not only innovate in science but also in how we think about capital structure and value creation,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals. “We continue to believe that being agile and innovative strengthens our ability to build long-term shareholder value.”

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of executives including Dr. Andrew Regan and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit's future results of operations and financial position, Conduit's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavours with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of Conduit's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus (as amended and supplemented) relating to the business combination completed in September 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investors & Media:

info@conduitpharma.com