Wearable Devices Partners with Japanese E-Commerce Platform to Expand Distribution and Market Reach for Mudra Band and Mudra Link

Yokneam Illit, Israel, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a collaboration with Media Exceed Co., Ltd. (“Media Exceed”), a leading e-commerce company in Japan. Under this agreement, Media Exceed will serve as a non-exclusive reseller of Wearable Devices’ innovative Mudra Band and Mudra Link products in the Japanese market, expanding the reach of its cutting-edge neural input solutions to one of the world’s most tech-savvy consumer bases.

This collaboration aims to enhance the availability of Wearable Devices’ neural interface products in Japan, leveraging Media Exceed’s robust e-commerce platform and market expertise. The collaboration supports both drop shipping and wholesale models, ensuring streamlined order fulfillment and localized customer support for Japanese buyers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Media Exceed to bring our cutting-edge gesture control technology to a broader audience in Japan,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “This collaboration aligns with our strategic goal of expanding our global footprint and making our products more accessible to users worldwide.”

Mr. Shinya Kasuga, Chief Executive Officer of Media Exceed commented on the collaboration, “We are eager to start working with Wearable Devices and bring the innovative Mudra products to the Japanese market. Their neural interface technology aligns perfectly with our vision to introduce cutting-edge solutions that enhance the way people interact with digital devices.”

The Mudra Band, designed for Apple Watch users, and the Mudra Link, compatible with Android and Windows devices, utilize proprietary Surface Nerve Conductance sensors to detect neural signals from subtle finger movements. These signals are translated into intuitive commands, enabling touchless control of digital devices. The Mudra Link was recently showcased at CES® 2025, where it received an Innovation Award in the XR Technologies and Accessories category.

Media Exceed will offer these products through its online platforms, providing Japanese consumers with direct access to Wearable Devices’ innovative technology. The collaboration is expected to enhance user experience and satisfaction by combining advanced wearable technology with Media Exceed’s customer-centric approach.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the aim of our collaboration with Media Exceed, benefits and advantages of our products and technology, our strategic goal of expanding our global footprint and making our products more accessible to users worldwide and that the collaboration is expected to enhance user experience and satisfaction. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

