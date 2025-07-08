Greenspace Leads Scientific Revival of Ayurveda With New Quantum-Based Approach

BANGALORE, India, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenspace Herbs , a leader in advanced Ayurvedic innovation, is leading a scientific revival of Ayurveda through its expanding work in Quantum Ayurveda™ , a forward-thinking approach to herbal medicine that merges quantum physics with traditional plant-based healing. As part of this initiative, the company is dedicating increased resources, research, and infrastructure to make this emerging field more accessible to the nutraceutical and phyto-pharmaceutical industries.

Rooted in classical Ayurveda, Greenspace’s Quantum Ayurveda explores how herbal remedies interact not only at the molecular level, but also through their subtle energy patterns—what modern physics defines as vibrational frequencies.





“In traditional supplement science, we hunt for the right molecules, such as vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts, to nudge the body back into balance,” said Shafiulla Hirehal Nuruddin , founder and managing partner of Greenspace. “But what if those molecules came pre-tuned to our own biological frequencies to address the stressors we face in the modern world? Through our research, we found that when herbal ingredients were aligned with the body’s natural energy patterns, they delivered longer lasting, and more effective, results.”

Using tools such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), Raman spectroscopy, and acoustic frequency analysis, Greenspace is developing a database of energy signatures from plants like turmeric, Nigella sativa, and moringa. These signatures are then matched to specific organ systems and biological rhythms to enhance bioavailability and efficacy, often at dramatically lower doses than conventional extracts.

“The problem with current ingredients is you have to take multiple capsules of curcumin or resveratrol just to feel anything,” said Nuruddin. “Quantum Ayurveda enables energized ingredients that work more effectively at lower doses, reducing side effects and increasing effectiveness.”

Quantum Ayurveda is based on the idea that health is a state of vibrational harmony. Ancient Ayurvedic texts suggested that aligning lifestyle and herbs with the cosmic “Brahma frequency” leads to mental clarity, emotional stability, and cellular resilience. Modern quantum tools now allow researchers to test this theory with measurable results.

Beyond foundational ingredient formulation, Greenspace investigates how solar activity, planetary rhythms, and electromagnetic fields may influence enzyme behavior and stress responses—areas previously untouched by traditional phytochemistry. Their new website details this work and introduces Greenspace’s scientific process and capabilities for advanced Ayurvedic product development. By blending ancient knowledge with AI-powered nutraceutical design, clinical validation, and energy-based extraction protocols, Greenspace is taking plant-based healing to the next level. To learn more and engage with Greenspace , visit: https://www.greenspaceherbs.com .

About Greenspace Herbs:

Greenspace Herbs creates clinically tested herbal ingredients and polyherbs using Ayurvedic scientific text verification, advanced quantum chemistry, and AI-powered tools such as NutrifyGenie AI . Serving both businesses and consumers in the nutraceutical and pharma sectors, Greenspace delivers scientifically validated natural products, wellness education, and breakthrough botanical innovations. With more than 16 years of botanical expertise, Greenspace is advancing the future of sustainable longevity through the evolving science of Quantum Ayurveda™. https://www.greenspaceherbs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f69f8e2b-8dab-4f73-83b5-5690b342302f