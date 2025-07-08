WHO-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advances 8 UN Sustainable Development Goals, Empowering U.S. Communities Nationwide

CHICAGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), innovator behind the groundbreaking Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), a free multilingual tool redefining equity-focused water infrastructure planning, today announced that the tool is advancing at least eight critical United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as formally recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The LSLRCC also supports the mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) by protecting public health, expanding access to safe drinking water, and promoting health equity through free, transparent access to essential infrastructure tools. It aligns with WHO’s leadership on SDG 3 and SDG 6, empowering effective action at both local and national levels. Organizations interested in supporting this work are invited to sponsor the WHO-aligned LSLRCC and support its continued impact on global water equity and public health.

Following UNEP’s official acknowledgment of the LSLRCC’s role in World Environment Day 2025 and its impact as a public health equity tool, EPHI is committed to supporting global priorities in safe drinking water access, infrastructure modernization, and sustainable development through this innovative planning tool. The LSLRCC empowers communities and governments to accurately estimate and plan equitable, cost-effective replacements of hazardous lead service lines in drinking water systems.

“UNEP’s recognition highlights the transformative potential of the LSLRCC,” said Anthony Ross, former EPA Flint Coordinator and Director of EPHI. “We remain dedicated to expanding access nationwide, helping communities replace lead service lines efficiently while advancing vital sustainability and equity goals aligned with the UN SDGs.”

The LSLRCC directly advances these UN SDGs:



• SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being — Preventing lead-related health issues by reducing lead exposure.

• SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation — Supporting equitable lead service line replacement planning and implementation.

• SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth — Creating jobs across plumbing, infrastructure, and public health sectors.

• SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure — Modernizing infrastructure funding and deployment through technology.

• SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities — Prioritizing underserved communities historically burdened by infrastructure neglect.

• SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities — Helping build resilient, equitable water systems in urban areas.

• SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions — Enhancing transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects.

• SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals — Fostering collaboration among governments, Tribal nations, and funders to advance public health and equity.

EPHI invites public, nonprofit, and private sector partners to sponsor this WHO-aligned tool and support healthier, more equitable drinking water systems across the United States.

About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International provides real-world drinking water training shaped by key lessons from the Flint Water Crisis and Flint’s recovery journey. Our mission is to support regulators and public water systems in their efforts to safeguard public health and prevent future catastrophic drinking water failures. Learn how we’re advancing the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), equipping communities with tools and data to strengthen State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, accelerating implementation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

