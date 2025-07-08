Crack the Code: How Press Releases Boost Visibility in AI Search

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rise of generative AI and smart search tools, getting your news seen requires more than just hitting “send.”

That’s where a well-optimized press release comes in.

By formatting your releases with both humans and AI in mind, your news stands a better chance of being picked up, ranked and reshared. The good news? A few minor changes can make a big difference.

In our recent blog, you’ll learn:

Why AI tools are changing how people discover press releases

How to structure content so it’s easy for search engines to read

Simple ways to boost your visibility with keywords, formatting, and tone

And more!

Read the full post.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contact



Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b58d3a4a-622e-425b-8cec-2cf03a0a7301