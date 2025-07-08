Halkos Insurance Agency Turns to EZLynx for Seamless Personal Lines Quoting

Lewisville, TX, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Halkos Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx to streamline its personal lines quoting process, giving staff quicker access to a wide range of carrier options while reducing quoting overhead. By leveraging EZLynx’s natively integrated rater, Halkos can generate real-time quotes from multiple carriers directly within the management system—eliminating redundant data entry and reducing the time spent navigating between portals.

“As a former captive agent, I was used to a proprietary system, but after becoming independent, I needed a solution that could manage multiple carriers without the hassle of juggling different platforms,” said Timothy Halkos, owner, Halkos Insurance Agency. "By giving me access to real-time quotes from multiple carriers in one place, EZLynx reduces the time I spend on tedious tasks—freeing me up to focus on growing my business."

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Having to navigate multiple carrier sites takes up precious time as agents go back and forth between disparate portals, increasing the risk of errors and omissions that can damage client trust and agency reputation,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx delivers accurate quotes from hundreds of carriers directly within the management system, enabling agencies like Halkos to provide the best options to their clients and act swiftly on new and renewal business opportunities—reinforcing their role as trusted advisors.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.