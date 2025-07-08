Lucidworks Wins “Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year” in AI Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery provider, today announced that Lucidworks’ Neural Hybrid Search has been selected as the winner of the “Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Lucidworks’ unique Neural Hybrid Search technology utilizes AI to understand better what people are searching for, regardless of how they phrase or express it. The technology combines semantic and keyword search, and its "truth-grounded AI" architecture operates with any LLM or ML model while remaining anchored to an organization's authoritative data. The company’s retrieval augmented generation (RAG)-enabled orchestration engine also helps provide accurate and relevant search results, improve customer satisfaction, and streamline access to organizational information.

Other features of Lucidworks’ advanced AI-powered search model include neural network search which harnesses the power of neural networks to understand the nuances of language and data; AI-powered search precision that leverages deep learning to understand user intent and deliver hyper-relevant results; Intelligent search results that deliver contextual, insightful search experiences; Vector search engine that transforms data into vectors for lightning-fast, semantic search; and Advanced search algorithms that continuously learn and adapt.

Lucidworks’ foundational ecosystem powers three no-code, drag-and-drop Studios that address the complete AI search lifecycle:

Commerce Studio transforms e-commerce experiences with AI-powered merchandising that understands shopper intent across 50+ languages, enabling merchandisers to make data-driven decisions from AI-powered recommendations.

Analytics Studio delivers actionable intelligence from search data through predictive analytics and AI-driven business intelligence, automatically uncovering opportunities for optimization.

AI App Studio enables organizations to rapidly build and deploy custom AI-powered agents, such as interactive product Q&A and tech spec interrogation, with no coding expertise required through pre-built templates, rapid prototyping tools, and AI orchestration capabilities.



“The Lucidworks platform empowers non-technical users to harness advanced AI capabilities, harmonizing hybrid search and generative AI across an organization. This AI search technology has been purpose-built to solve real business challenges while eliminating the trust issues that plague most implementations,” said Mike Sinoway, CEO of Lucidworks. “Thank you to AI Breakthrough for this important accolade in this complex space. Many AI solutions promise revolutionary results but deliver marginal improvements. Our newest offerings illustrate our strategic vision for intelligent enterprise search and discovery, delivering measurable business outcomes for our valued global clients.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 countries worldwide, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“Lucidworks doesn't just improve search, they have fundamentally reimagined what's possible with AI-integrated enterprise discovery,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “By resolving fundamental trust issues in AI search, Lucidworks is accelerating enterprise AI adoption. Their approach transforms search from a lookup function into an intelligent assistant for critical customer interactions. That makes Lucidworks our choice for the 2025 ‘Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year’ award.”

Lucidworks transforms complex data into actionable insights through AI-powered search and product discovery solutions. Clients achieve 391% ROI and are 2.5x more likely to deploy AI initiatives successfully. Global leaders like Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and American Express rely on Lucidworks to power digital experiences that drive business results. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

