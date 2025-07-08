Top Las Vegas Loan Officer Leaves CrossCountry Mortgage, Boomerangs Back to Rate

LAS VEGAS, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the return of top-producing Las Vegas loan originator Jia Mei Wang, who has officially boomeranged back to the company after a stint at CrossCountry Mortgage.

A seasoned mortgage professional since 2003, Wang originally spent six years with Rate before exploring other platforms. She now returns, citing the company’s unmatched technology and end-to-end support.

“After spending over half a decade at Rate in years prior, I was confident returning would be the right move,” said Wang. “The company’s technology platform makes it easier to close loans efficiently, which is critical when you’re focused on building long-term client relationships.”

In addition to her career as a loan originator, Wang is also President of the North America Shanghai Chamber of Commerce. Her decision to rejoin reflects the company’s continued strength in attracting and retaining top-tier talent focused on growth, service, and community leadership.

“Jia Mei is one of the top-producing loan officers in Las Vegas, and we’re excited to have her back,” said John Stewart, Rate Chief Production Officer, West. “She’s sharp, experienced, and deeply committed to her clients. She knows what it takes to deliver, and we’re proud to support her as she serves clients in Las Vegas and beyond.”

Her return expands Rate’s presence in Las Vegas and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting high-performing originators with the tools, coaching, and infrastructure to thrive.

