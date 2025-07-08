Xsolis’ AI-Driven Solution, New Features Evaluated in KLAS Second Look Report

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, was featured today in the KLAS Second Look Report, “Xsolis Platform 2025: Improving Utilization Management, Length of Stay & Denial Performance Through AI-Driven Offerings in the Mid-Revenue Cycle.” The KLAS Second Look Report focuses on how the customer experience has changed over the past four years, including as a result of enhancements made available within Dragonfly, the next generation of the company’s AI-driven platform.

KLAS is an independent research organization that helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS interviewed Xsolis clients in early 2025 for a second look, and reports the following anonymized key findings:

Respondents report satisfaction within the Key Performance Indicators: Supports integration goals Product has needed functionality (delivers solutions as expected) Executive involvement Likely to recommend

89% of KLAS-surveyed customers report using Xsolis’ AI technology to minimize preventable denials

91% of respondents say they are Satisfied or Highly Satisfied with Overall Performance

88% of respondents say they saw outcomes Immediately, Within 6 Months, or Within 6-12 Months

78% engage in payer-provider communications through the Dragonfly platform

Respondents who have been on Xsolis’ AI-driven platform for more than one year report excitement about new updates and functionalities that are being offered as a result of Dragonfly

Respondents report the top reasons they selected the Xsolis platform as: advanced AI technology, excellent customer service, seamless EHR integration, and positive references

Respondents say the Xsolis platform has reduced the length of patient stays, saved on costs, and improved observation rates and denials rates

“What has changed with our most recent KLAS survey effort is our expanded footprint and the problems Xsolis solves, including optimizing length-of-stay and increasing payer-provider collaboration, which have been critical in bringing relief to our clients,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “As we enhance our solutions to deliver frictionless healthcare in meaningful, new ways for our clients, it is both validating and informative to learn their feedback as we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from 2023 revealed claims denials are up, with nearly one in five adults experiencing health insurance claim denials in the previous year. Adjudicating denials costs just under $20 billion a year , and around half of denials are ultimately overturned — a costly problem that can be improved with tools that accelerate payer-provider alignment. Late 2024 marked an inflection point for payer-provider friction and how it affects the patient experience, accelerating the need for transparency and reform.

Xsolis was featured in a KLAS Top 20 Emerging Solutions Report and as one of the top five solutions for reducing the cost of care in 2022 and was listed in 2025 as No. 1 Best in KLAS for Physician Advisory Services for the fourth year. A payer client’s and provider client’s use of Xsolis’ shared platform was recognized in a 2023 KLAS Points of Light Case Study, which highlights successful payer-provider initiatives that lead to an improved patient experience.

As a pioneer in the practical, effective application of AI in healthcare, Xsolis has been helping its clients make more informed medical necessity decisions during utilization reviews since 2013. Dragonfly represents the next generation of the company’s AI-driven platform and was launched in late 2024. The platform is powered by Predictive AI models, offers new Generative AI tools, and can be augmented with advanced analytic packages such as Navigate to reduce length of stay or Revenue Integrity Insights. Xsolis also offers Denials Management Services and Physician Advisory Services. To date, Xsolis’ solutions are used in more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with two-thirds having shared AI platform access with their networked health plans.

To learn more about Xsolis, please visit: www.xsolis.com

Download the KLAS Second Look Report here: https://www.xsolis.com/2025-klas-second-look-report/

KLAS subscribers can access the report here: https://klasresearch.com/report/xsolis-platform-2025-improving-utilization-management-length-of-stay-and-denial-performance-through-ai-driven-offerings-in-the-mid-revenue-cycle/3746

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.