CAI Launches Cyber Insurance Assessment to Address Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, announced today the launch of its cyber insurance assessment to evaluate organizations’ cybersecurity postures. Designed to consolidate 15 critical cybersecurity categories into one comprehensive form, the results can be used to ensure compliance, remediate vulnerabilities and leveraged when applying for insurance or updating existing carriers.

More than $9.8 billion in cyber insurance premiums were reported in 20231, and with global cybercrime costs projected to escalate to multitrillions by the end of 20252, organizations continue to take precautions. The cyber insurance assessment gauges data privacy and security, governance and policies, logical access controls, AI, among others. Aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0, the audit serves information security officers who are interested in understanding and bolstering their cyber resilience.

Extensive NIST CSF 2.0 coverage : Features six main functions within the framework including identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern.

: Features six main functions within the framework including identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern. User-centric design: Streamlines the assessment process by minimizing redundancies, making it faster and more efficient for organizations of all sizes to complete.

Streamlines the assessment process by minimizing redundancies, making it faster and more efficient for organizations of all sizes to complete. Strategic insights: Delivers actionable recommendations, enabling stakeholders to prioritize cybersecurity investments.



“We recognized a significant gap in the industry where companies, especially smaller organizations, struggled with the intricacies of cyber insurance assessments,” said Rex Johnson, vice president, Cybersecurity and Cloud Services at CAI. “Our universal assessment provides a standardized approach, empowering organizations and their security leaders with accurate, crucial and fast cybersecurity evaluations they can trust.”

