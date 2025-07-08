Optical Imaging Market to Reach USD 5.30 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Technologies and OCT-Driven Clinical Expansion – SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to the SNS Insider report, the global Optical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.52% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. In the United States, the market reached USD 0.70 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1.76 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.68%.

The growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for non-ionizing diagnostic solutions, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding adoption of optical coherence tomography (OCT) across ophthalmology, oncology, and neurology. The integration of AI-enabled imaging systems and the emergence of miniature visualization tools are accelerating this transformation, especially in developed economies.





Market Overview

The optical imaging market is undergoing a significant transformation with the widespread adoption of non-invasive diagnostic technologies that eliminate the risks of ionizing radiation. OCT, in particular, has emerged as a game-changer, with its application rapidly expanding from ophthalmology into oncology and neurology. Technological advances—such as AI-powered imaging algorithms, high-resolution intraoperative visualization systems, and miniature portable devices—are enabling early and more accurate diagnoses, especially for cancer and retinal disorders.

This shift is also supported by increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness of image-guided procedures, and the use of optical biomarkers in precision medicine workflows. As global demand rises for faster, safer diagnostics, optical imaging systems are becoming indispensable tools in modern clinical settings.

Optical Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.99 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.30 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.52% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The imaging systems dominated the market, contributing 45.0% of the market revenue in 2023. This superiority is because of the indispensable function of achieving high-resolution, real-time images for diagnostic and guided interventions. Many such systems are available and applied in ophthalmology, oncology, and intraoperative situations because of the precision gained and also the ease of integration with various visualization platforms.

By Application:

Ophthalmology held the largest share in 2023, capturing 35.0%. This is determined by the growing frequency of eye diseases and by the significant importance of OCT in diagnosing the pathologies of the retina and optic nerve.

The fastest-growing application is oncology, due to the rising cancer prevalence and the emerging interest in optical imaging for tumor margin determination, early diagnosis, and PDT monitoring. These applications make treatment more precise and efficient, enhancing survival, and make optical imaging a necessary and available tool in the oncology office.

Optical Imaging Market Segmentation

By Product

Imaging Systems Optical Imaging Systems Spectral Imaging Systems

Illumination Systems

Lenses

Software

By Application

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Dermatology

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Biotechnology and Research

Other Applications

By Technique

Optical Coherence Tomography

Near Infrared Spectroscopy

Hyperspectral Imaging

Photoacoustic Tomography

By End User

Diagnostic Imaging Center

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Regional Analysis

North America was the largest contributor to the global optical imaging market in 2023, accounting for more than 38% of the revenue. The dominance of the region is attributed to strong healthcare infrastructure, higher utilization of imaging devices, and the presence of market leaders, including Abbott, ZEISS, and Leica Microsystems.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region on account of rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in medical tourism, and increasing awareness about advanced diagnostics. China, Japan, and India are expected to drive market growth in this region due to an increasing research base as well as healthcare spending.

Recent Developments in the Optical Imaging Market

September 2024 – ZEISS launched the KINEVO 900 S Robotic Visualization System, enhancing surgical accuracy through robotic-assisted digital visualization for neurosurgical procedures.

January 2024 – Leica Microsystems upgraded its ARveo 8 microscope with advanced AR fluorescence (GLOW400 & GLOW800) and introduced the MyVeo headset for enhanced intraoperative mobility and visualization.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Conditions Requiring Optical Imaging (2023)

5.2 Adoption and Usage Trends of Optical Imaging Devices (2023)

5.3 Device Volume by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending by Region (2023)

5.5 Regulatory Trends and Approval Rates

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Optical Imaging Market by Product

8. Optical Imaging Market by Application

9. Optical Imaging Market by Technique

10. Optical Imaging Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

