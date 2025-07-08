Vanguard Welcomes Depatie Fluid Power to Its Battery Technology Partner Program

Milwaukee, WI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton announced today that Depatie Fluid Power , a Michigan-based provider of motion and control solutions, is its newest Vanguard™ Battery Technology Partner . Depatie Fluid Power specializes in providing engineered systems and custom products for both mobile and industrial applications. This partnership will expand electrification options for OEMs, particularly in the mobile equipment sector.

The Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program is designed to integrate Vanguard's advanced battery technology with the specialized expertise of industry-leading partners. Depatie Fluid Power will utilize Vanguard lithium-ion battery packs to deliver comprehensive, integrated electrification solutions to its customers.

"Partnering with Vanguard is a natural evolution for us. As electrification gained momentum, our customers began asking if we could integrate battery technology with the motion and control solutions we already provide," said Rob Knepple, director of engineering at Depatie Fluid Power. "What stands out about Vanguard is how well their comprehensive solutions align with our systems-based approach. Vanguard’s offerings are not just batteries — they’re integrated, intelligent power systems that complement the way we help our customers solve complex application challenges with complete, reliable solutions.”

With deep expertise in fluid power and motion control, Depatie Fluid Power serves a wide range of industries, including medical, mining, agriculture, forestry, heavy trucking and material handling. By incorporating Vanguard’s battery technology, Depatie can deliver complete, integrated solutions from power source to point of work.

"Depatie Fluid Power brings decades of experience in creating sophisticated motion and control solutions for a vast array of applications. We are thrilled to have them join our Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Their expertise in engineered systems, combined with our scalable battery solutions, will be instrumental in providing OEMs with the powerful, efficient electrified equipment they need to transition smoothly into the future."

Leveraging advanced lithium-ion technology, Vanguard battery products are assembled in the United States and supported by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. An extended eight-year* commercial limited warranty on all battery packs underscores Vanguard's dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance power solutions.

*See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com .

About Depatie Fluid Power

Founded in 1956, Depatie Fluid Power is a trusted provider of motion control solutions, offering both standard components and engineered products and systems. Serving both mobile and industrial markets, we help customers solve today’s challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities. Depatie advances motion control—and advances humanity through innovation, technology and employee expertise. Learn more at Depatie.com .

