Substrate-Like PCB Market Size to Hit USD 6.57 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Compact, High-Performance Electronics | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Substrate-Like PCB Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Substrate-Like PCB Market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for High-Density Electronics Accelerates Growth of Substrate-Like PCB Market

The growth factor for Substrate-Like, PCB(SLP) market is based on rising demand for Smaller Size Compact, High-Density, at the same time high-performance electronic devices. As the global deployment of 5G networks continues, usage of wearables skyrockets and more electronic items become integrated into vehicles, these indicators become key factors. In addition to supporting high-density interconnects (HDI), SLPs also improve signal performance thanks to the combination of a low-loss dielectric and a high-speed substrate material, making these designs desirable for smartphone applications from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM)s such as Apple and Samsung.

The U.S. Substrate-Like PCB Market is predicted to reach USD 0.40 Billion by 2023, portraying a CAGR of 14.47%.

Get a Sample Report of Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6677

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Zhen Ding Technology

Compeq Manufacturing

Unimicron Technology

AT&S

Shennan Circuits

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

TTM Technologies

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Tripod Technology Corporation

Daeduck Electronics

LG Innotek

Meiko Electronics

Nan Ya PCB Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Substrate-Like PCB Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.66% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Line (25/25 & 30/30 ìm, Less than 25/25 ìm)

• By Inspection Technology (Automated Optical Inspection, Direct Imaging, Automated Optical Shaping)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Military, Defense, & Aerospace)

Purchase Single User PDF of Substrate-Like PCB Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6677

Advanced manufacturing techniques such as mSAP processes and laser drilling are combined with improved inspection methods such as Automated Optical and X-ray Inspection to enable higher production accuracy and yield. At the same time, the progress toward fine-line spacing less than 25 µm is driving new applications such as heterogeneous integration and high-performance computing (HPC) where next-generation electronics is needed.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Line

The 25/25 & 30/30 µm segment dominated the global Substrate-Like PCB (SLP) market with a 66.3% share, driven by its widespread use in consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets due to its optimal balance of performance and cost.

The <25/25 µm segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.6% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for novel sub-20 µm high-density interconnects in advanced electronics and the continual advancement in fabrication technology over the coming years.

By Inspection Technology

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) held the largest share of the SLP market in 2023 at 53.3%, due to its effectiveness in detecting defects like shorts and misalignments early in the production process, ensuring quality control across high-volume consumer electronics manufacturing.

Direct Imaging is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by its high precision, photomask-free operation, and suitability for ultra-fine line PCBs (<25/25 µm), making it ideal for 5G, IoT, and next-gen automotive electronics applications.

By Application

Consumer Electronics led the Substrate-Like PCB (SLP) market in 2023 with a 56.3% share, owing to large amount of usage in smartphones, tablets and wearables from dominant players such as Apple, Samsung. This segment continues to be driven by demand for compact, high-performance devices.

The Automotive sector is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connected vehicles that need miniaturized and advanced PCB solutions such as SLP.

Asia Pacific Dominates Substrate-Like PCB Market with Strong Manufacturing and Tech Adoption

Asia Pacific led the Substrate-Like PCB (SLP) market with a 35.4% share in 2023 and is expected to maintain the fastest growth through 2032. Its established manufacturing base, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and fast-paced technological adoption, drives this dominance. Essential players including Unimicron, Ibiden, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are located in countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, with significant innovation as well as mass production of SLP taking place there. Apple and Samsung buy SLP from the region for high-end devices, while the increasing demand for EVs and high-performance automotive electronics particularly in China and Japan is further driving the growth of SLP applications. These factors along with favorable government policies play a pivotal role in bringing skilled labor and matured infrastructure making Asia Pacific the international epicenter of SLP innovations and deployments.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Substrate-Like PCB Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6677

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Zhen Ding is targeting the server market as Nvidia and Foxconn unveil plans for Taiwan’s most advanced AI supercomputing center. This strategic shift signals new opportunities in AI infrastructure and high-end PCB demand.

In may 2025, Tariff uncertainties that delay ABF substrate recovery extend forecasts to 2026 as Unimicron focuses on CoWoS customers. CEO Tseng warns of ongoing headwinds despite steady order visibility.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Substrate-Like PCB Market Segmentation, by Line

8. Substrate-Like PCB Market Segmentation, by Inspection Technology

9. Substrate-Like PCB Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.