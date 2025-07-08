Surfshark partners up with MSI to grant more digital perks

Surfshark , a cybersecurity company building the most beloved security products for everyone, announces a new partnership with MSI , a leader in gaming and high-performance computing solutions, to provide more digital perks to the members of the MSI Reward Program . Now, the program members can experience a free trial of Surfshark’s most popular VPN subscription plan.

"In today's world, where digital footprints are constantly tracked and data breaches are on the rise, people more than ever seek tools that can help to reclaim digital privacy and strengthen online security. A VPN encrypts internet traffic and masks a person’s IP address, making it more secure to stay online. Therefore, this collaboration brings exciting opportunities for MSI users to enhance their online experience with Surfshark’s security and privacy,” says Justas Pukys, Sr. Product Manager at Surfshark.

Members of the MSI Reward Program can redeem a free 1-month trial of Surfshark One with just 25 points. The MSI Reward Program is a loyalty platform where MSI users can earn points by registering products, completing tasks, or participating in events, and redeem those points for exclusive gifts, discounts, and digital perks, like Surfshark.

“We understand how increasingly important online security is to our users,” says Vera Chen from MSI Partnership Alliance Marketing. “This partnership with Surfshark underlines our commitment not only to delivering high-performance hardware and innovation, but also to protecting user privacy and data. Whether gaming, creating content, or tackling demanding workloads, our users can now enjoy peace of mind knowing their internet experience is safeguarded by Surfshark’s leading VPN service."

Also, extra perks are provided for shoppers in Europe. Until July 22, 2025, customers who purchase selected items during the MSI summer sale on the MSI Official eShop can enjoy up to 30% off on selected products, and a one-month trial of Surfshark One included with selected MSI products. Special offers are provided for Germany, France, Spain, and Poland.

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For information about Surfshark’s previous independent verifications and certifications, visit our Trust Center .





ABOUT MSI

MSI (Micro-Star International) is a world leader in gaming, content creation, business & productivity, and AIoT solutions. Operating in over 120 countries, MSI is renowned for its high-quality laptops, desktops, graphics cards, motherboards, monitors, and more. Driven by innovation and a passion for technology, MSI is committed to delivering the best user experiences through cutting-edge R&D, intuitive design, and exceptional product quality. Discover more about MSI at msi.com .

